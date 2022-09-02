Air Canada Cargo Becomes First Canadian Carrier to Approve Envirotainer Releye RLP and RAP Container

Air Canada Cargo will be the first Canadian operator to use the new live monitored, temperature-controlled certified aircraft containers, the Envirotainer Releye RLP and larger RAP, as part of the AC Absolute solution. The Releye RLP and RAP containers are designed to meet the strictest requirements in pharmaceutical air freight.

With their unsurpassed 170 hours of autonomy (more than one week) on a single battery charge, it will maintain the temperature and protect the cargo longer than any other available solution.

These containers enter service following the recent inauguration of Air Canada Cargo’s new cold chain handling facility at its Toronto Pearson International Airport hub, a testament to its continued focus on strong operational integrity and continued investment in cold chain infrastructure.

The Releye RLP and RAP containers are equipped with 18 integrated sensors that monitor important aspects during shipping, including their location, internal and external temperature, battery level, humidity, door openings, cargo loaded, and GPS so customers can track their shipments in real time.

Air Canada is CEIV Pharma certified by IATA, which signifies that the airline meets the highest standards of safety, security, compliance and efficiency in the transport of pharmaceuticals.