easyJet to offer lounge access to all FLEXIfare customers flying from London Gatwick

easyJet has today announced that all FLEXI fare customers will now be able to enjoy pre-departure access to easyJet’s Gateway Lounge at London Gatwick airport. The offer, which is being trialled from 1st September until 30 November, is also available to any FLEXIfare customers who have already booked to travel between these dates.

easyJet’s first airport lounge, which opened its doors last summer, is the first airport lounge in collaboration with No1 Lounges at the North Terminal at London Gatwick airport where easyJet is the largest airline. The lounge offers a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the airport and will allow business and leisure passengers an opportunity to unwind before jetting off. Passengers will be able to sip on a freshly brewed coffee, unwind with a wine, or enjoy a full buffet offering.

The Gateway Lounge also offers an ideal space for those needing to catch up with some work with complimentary Wi-Fi, convenient charging points and quiet spaces, and caters to families with a TV den and games room available, ensuring the little ones are kept entertained during their wait for flights.

New and existing customers travelling between 1st September and 30th November who book a FLEXI fare will automatically receive up to three hours of access to The Gateway Lounge located in the North Terminal available every day from 6am.

easyJet’s FLEXIfare is a bundled fare offering customers a host of great additional benefits included in the price, comprising of a large cabin bag, a 23kg hold bag, free Up Front seat, use of dedicated easyJet Plus Bag Drop, fast track security, speedy boarding, free flight and route changes and an Eat.Drink.Shop voucher.

The Gateway lounge can also be booked in advance by all easyJet customers through easyJet’s exclusive partnership with Holidays Extras at https://parking.easyjet.com/easyjet-lounges.html?agent=BF121 or customers can simply book in on the day of travel. A range of one, two and three hour packages are available with prices starting from just £18.99*.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for easyJet, commented:

“We are always looking for new ways to offer travellers more choice and great value, so we’re delighted to have launched this trial, offering FLEXIfare customers travelling from London Gatwick access to The Gateway Lounge between now and November, in addition to the great range of extras our customers enjoy when they book a FLEXIfare.

“The Gateway Lounge offer all the essentials to make work a breeze, or somewhere for the whole family to relax and unwind before jetting off. So, whatever the reason for travel, the lounge is the destination for customers wanting to get their trip off to a perfect start.”