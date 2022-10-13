Air Canada and the Montreal Canadiens Inaugurate New Air Canada Signature Club

Air Canada and the Montreal Canadiens today inaugurated the Air Canada Signature Club, an ultra-premium lounge for select Montreal Canadiens season ticket holders at Montreal’s home games that offers Quebec hockey fans the ultimate viewing experience of their favourite team.

The Air Canada Signature Club offers the most spacious seating in the arena for 200 fans, who will enjoy premium, complimentary menu creations by celebrated Montreal Chef Jérôme Ferrer and wine selections by renowned Quebec sommelier Véronique Rivest, two of Air Canada’s culinary partners.

Air Canada today also announced a four-year extension to the airline’s long-standing sponsorship of the organization with Air Canada as Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens.

“Hockey and the Montreal Canadiens are tightly woven into the fabric of Quebec’s culture, and we are extremely proud to be headquartered right here in Montreal and to continue fostering our long-standing partnership with this historic franchise. Building on our long-standing partnership which includes our role as Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens, we are also delighted to inaugurate the exclusive, new Air Canada Signature Club today, elevating the fan experience for Quebec hockey enthusiasts and showcasing the unparalleled features our customers can experience and enjoy when they travel with us. We look forward to welcoming members to this exceptional, premium space where they can cheer on their team at home games, while enjoying the delectable menu developed by two prominent Quebec culinary and wine luminaries and Air Canada culinary partners. Go Habs Go!” said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

“Over the past two years, this premium space became the ultimate hospitality area for anyone wanting to take advantage of a breathtaking view of the game in a luxurious and exclusive environment,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President of Sports and Entertainment for Groupe CH. “We are thrilled that Air Canada has chosen to offer our customers this exclusive experience as part of our long-lasting sponsorship.”

The Montreal Air Canada Signature Club’s design is inspired by the airline’s exclusive Air Canada Signature Suites located at Toronto Pearson and at Vancouver International Airport, featuring maple panelling and contemporary furniture, with Molton Brown luxury toiletries in the washrooms.

Membership to the Air Canada Signature Club at Montreal’s Bell Centre is open to select Montreal Canadiens’ season ticket holders. For more information about season ticket holder benefits, please visit: https://www.nhl.com/canadiens/tickets/air-canada-signature-club