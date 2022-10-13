Ryanair And UK Cabin Crew Union Unite Reach Agreement

Ryanair Group has today (13 Oct) announced the signing of a new collective agreement with Unite, which delivers accelerated pay restoration, upfront and annual pay increases, a significant restructuring of pay to deliver more guaranteed earnings and other pay and benefit improvements for all of Ryanair’s UK-based cabin crew until 2026.

This year the airline will grow to 115% of its pre-Covid capacity and is prioritising the early restoration of pay for its people through renegotiated agreements to keep jobs secure and to have a foundation for growth.

Ryanair is currently recruiting for new cabin crew in the UK as it creates over 2,500 new jobs and grows to 225m passengers by 2026. Under this new Unite agreement, cabin crew will benefit from competitive starting pay and a fixed five days on, three days off roster, which delivers unrivalled work life balance – equivalent to a public holiday every week – in an exciting role that lets you travel Europe meeting new people every day. A core feature of this new agreement is a clear career path, helping crew to rapidly secure promotions to senior cabin supervisor and training roles as the airline grows.

Ryanair’s People Director, Darrell Hughes, said:

“This long-term agreement delivers stability, pay improvements, future pay increases, promotions and other benefit improvements for our cabin crew in the UK over the next 3 years, where we are currently recruiting for new cabin crew to support our continued growth to 225m passengers by 2026.

We continue to work with our crew and their unions across Europe on new agreements, similar to those concluded with Unite in the UK, CCOO in Spain and SNPNC-FO in France this week. We have already successfully negotiated improved long-term agreements this summer with over 85% of our Pilots, and over 90% of our Cabin Crew, as we prioritise post-Covid pay improvements.”

