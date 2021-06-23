AHIC unveils speaker line-up ahead of 2021 event

The leading hospitality investment conference in the Middle East, AHIC, has confirmed the first 50 speakers for the annual event.

The show is this year being held live and in-person from September 20-22 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company and Amaala; Samih Sawiris, chairman of Orascom Hotel & Development; Olivier Harnisch, head of hospitality at the Public Investment Fund; Jerry Inzerillo, chief executive at Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Olivier Granet, managing partner and chief executive officer of Kasada Capital Management, are among the names representing mega projects and funds.

Leaders from some of the largest and most dynamic hotel groups are also confirmed to speak, including Sébastien Bazin, chief executive and chairman, Accor; Federico González, global chief executive, Radisson Hotel Group; Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive, Indian Hotels Company; Simon Vincent, president EMEA, Hilton; Kenneth Macpherson, chief executive, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, IHG; Guy Hutchinson, president and chief executive, Rotana; Marloes Knippenberg, chief executive, Kerten Hospitality and Hamid Sidine, chief operating officer, MEA, Milllenium & Copthorne.

Under the theme Rise Together, these hotel owners, developers, investors and operators will lead debate and discussion to navigate the ‘Great Reset’ born out of the pandemic, with many more speakers set to join them over the coming months.

Jose Silva, chief executive officer, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, host sponsor of AHIC, will address the audience in one-on-one interview live on stage, while the world of food and beverage will also be represented, with Jillian Maclean, founder and chief executive, Drake & Morgan; Chris Miller, founder, White Rabbit Fund; Lynne Bellinger, director of food and beverage development, Marriott International and Robin Rowland, operating partner, TriSpan, on the line-up.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench and founder of AHIC, said: “We are thrilled to have already signed up such a stellar roster of global and regional hospitality leaders to speak at AHIC 2021, and are currently working with them and our Advisory Board to ensure our programme will deliver content that will challenge and inspire, as well as provide a robust buyer and seller platform under one roof.”

Reimagined for 2021, the new-look Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) will bring together the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF).