AHIC 2021: Hilton commits to leading hotel investment event

Hilton will have a major presence at upcoming hotel investment conferences across Europe, Middle East & Africa as in-person events return to the calendar.

The global operator took part in the International Hotel Investment Forum earlier this month in Berlin, and will this week join the Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference in Dubai.

The latter showcase takes place from September 20-22.

Hilton also has plans to attend the Annual Hotel Conference in Manchester later this year.

Hilton president in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Simon Vincent, is to conduct an on-stage discussion at AHIC around the importance of culture and purpose to delivering great hospitality.

Commenting ahead of his AHIC session, Vincent said: “As our industry emerges from the greatest challenge we have ever faced and customer confidence continues to rise, we are now in a position where guests are returning to travel with expectations for memorable experiences delivered by passionate hospitality professionals.

“Ensuring that we work with our owners to meet these expectations and retain the best talent is vital as the industry continues its recovery.”

Hilton’s development across EMEA has continued at pace in the first half of 2021, with considerable appetite for its lifestyle, and collection brands alongside notable market entries in key cities including Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero, Atocha Hotel Madrid, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.