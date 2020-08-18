TUI River Cruises prepares for November launch

TUI has begun a 100-day countdown to the launch of its newest venture, TUI River Cruises.

The launch was initially planned for March this year, but was abandoned as the Covid-19 pandemic hit global travel.

The ships will now set sail from November, with Christmas and New Year itineraries planned, and a full programme on offer from April.

Following a decision by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office to remove a travel ban for river cruises, final preparations are now underway and the first images of the newly refurbished adult only ships are revealed today.

New excursions for this winter were also announced.

All three ships - TUI Isla, TUI Maya and TUI Skyla - went through a major multi-million-pound makeover, taking 12-to-18 weeks to transform them into floating hotels.

There is a choice of seven cabin types per ship - with three cabins for solo travellers.

For those wanting a more luxurious trip, there are 36 suites across the three ships.

All suites come with walk in wardrobes, double French balconies and spacious bathrooms.

The river cruise line offers 32 itineraries along the Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main and Dutch and Belgian waterways with the added flexibility of three to 14-night sailings for those wanting a short break or those opting for a longer getaway.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Cruise for TUI UK & I, said: “Following the change in government advice on river cruising, holidaymakers now have the chance to explore Europe from its rivers and waterways.

“We are working hard to get ready for our first sailings and with so much to discover on a river cruise, we have put exploration at the heart of our offer.”