AHIC 2020: Aleph Hospitality to enter Dubai market

United Arab Emirates-based independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality has announced its entry into the Middle East market with the signing of its first hotel in Dubai.

The new was confirmed during AHIC on the Road, a revamped hospitality showcase taking place across the emirate this week.

The 386-room five-star hotel, located on Sheikh Zayed Road adjacent to the Museum of the Future and minutes away from the Dubai World Trade Centre, is set to open in the second quarter of 2021 and will be internationally branded.

The property has a full floor of meeting rooms as well as two restaurants, a pool and spa facilities.

The news comes as Aleph Hospitality is experiencing significant growth across its target geographies in the Middle East and Africa.

The company secured a number of new contracts over the last six months during the global pandemic and is set to double the number of operating hotels by December.

Commenting on the news, Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are very excited about the signing of the management agreement for our first hotel in the United Arab Emirates and look forward to announcing the brand soon.

“After considerable success growing rapidly in Africa, we are now adding the Middle East to our focus.

“The strong demand we are witnessing - even during the Covid-19 global pandemic - has proven that our model and the services we provide are the right solution for hotel owners and international brands alike.”

“Given the current growth and our healthy pipeline, we are confident of achieving and very likely exceeding our target of 35 hotels by 2025.”

Aleph Hospitality is a dynamic independent hotel management company, working for owners to maximise the value of their assets in the Middle East and Africa.

