AFFILIATED BY MELIÁ CONTINUES TO GROW WITH THE ADDITION OF HOTEL LAS ÁGUILAS

The hotel in Tenerife joins the Affiliated by Meliá network, which now consists of 73 independent hotels that retain their own identity while benefitting from Meliá‘s market-leading sales capacity

With a prime location in the heart of the Orotava Valley in Puerto de la Cruz, the Las Águilas Hotel Affiliated by Meliá is a resort with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mount Teide. Its 216 rooms provide a balcony and include spacious suites with a bedroom and separate lounge. 10,000 square metres of gardens are perfect for relaxing in the pool and just enjoying the island’s exceptional weather. The facilities also include a heated swimming pool and a tennis court.Las Águilas Hotel Affiliated by Meliá is fully committed to superior quality and local produce in its Amaltea Buffet Restaurant, in which guests can savour a wide variety of options that combine the best international cuisine with local specialities. Bistro Aquila is an à la carte restaurant with incredible sea views that offers the most popular Italian dishes, while the Mirador Snack Bar is perfect for enjoying a quick bite by the pool.In addition to all the services and facilities required for a perfect holiday in Tenerife, Las Águilas Affiliated by Meliá also provides a choice of spaces for meetings and events. Facilities include 6 versatile rooms that allow the spaces to be adapted to the number of attendees, with a maximum capacity of more than 1,000 people. These event spaces also have a large terrace with views of the Orotava Valley and Mount Teide, creating a unique ambience.Since the creation in 2020 of the Affiliated by Meliá network, 73 hotels have already signed up thanks to the opportunity for independent hotels to benefit from all the experience and resources offered by becoming part of Meliá Hotels International. The hotel company will continue to support this model to grow through alliances that help it grow in the key destinations, as in this case, while supporting independent hotels in terms of distribution and loyalty along with other services adapted to their needs.​

