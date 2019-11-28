Aeroflot recognised with two World Travel Awards titles

Aeroflot has affirmed its position as a leader in global aviation, winning two top prizes at the Grand Final of the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The Russian flag-carrier walked away with trophies for World’s Leading Airline - Business Class and World’s Leading Airline Brand.

Aeroflot maintains its status as the most recognisable brand in global aviation for the third year in a row, remaining the first and only holder of this title from the World Travel Awards in history.

Aeroflot also took the award for World’s Leading Airline - Business Class for the second year in a row.

The Grand Final of the World Travel Awards took place at the Royal Opera House Muscat in the sultanate of Oman.

The 26th ceremony of the World Travel Awards by tradition brought together leading representatives of the global travel industry, hotel business and civil aviation.

“This recognition in two prestigious categories of the main global tourism award World Travel Awards is a clear indicator that our company is developing in the right direction,” said Aeroflot chief executive, Vitaly Saveliev.

“Our company’s delivery of the highest level of product, the best punctuality rates in the world, a convenient route network and a focus on the development of digital technologies have all been positively appraised by the international travel community.”