Hilton London Heathrow Airport honoured with prestigious World Travel Awards title

Hilton London Heathrow Airport is flying high, having been named the World’s Leading Airport Hotel at the annual World Travel Awards Grand Final.

The announcement was made at a gala dinner at the Royal Opera House, Muscat, Oman, marking the third time the hotel has taken the title, in the face of stiff competition from around the globe.

Hotels from as far afield as South America, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Asia were shortlisted in the category, but were beaten by the Hilton London Heathrow Airport after it took the lion’s share of the vote.

The World Travel Awards are widely acknowledged as the most prestigious in the industry, set up to “acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the latest accolade for the hotel, which has also been voted the best airport hotel in Europe for the past five years and crowns a year of achievements.

These include a successful, enhanced community outreach programme and the redevelopment of its popular Concorde conference and event suite, which has been redeveloped to maximise natural light.

Jurgen Sutherland, general manager at the Hilton London Heathrow Airport, is delighted that the property has been recognised once again.

“To have won this award for the third time is absolutely amazing and a huge acknowledgement of the work that everyone at the hotel does to create the perfect customer experience,” he said.

“At the same time other initiatives such as our summer beach terrace and our conference and events facilities mean that we can serve a wider audience, as well as serving the busy travel market.”

The hotel – a few minutes’ walk from Heathrow Terminal 4 – has a range of rooms and suites, a business centre, a health club and a variety of restaurants.