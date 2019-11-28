Ferrari World Abu Dhabi tops global vote at World Travel Awards

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognised at the prestigious World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony.

The event took place at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, capital of the sultanate of Oman.

Home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was named the World’s Leading Theme Park by voters from around the world.

Attending this year’s Grand Final Gala Ceremony was general manager, Bianca Sammut, who accepted the award on behalf of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the achievement, she said: “We are extremely excited and honoured to take home an award from the respected World Travel Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrating its ten incredible years in 2020, being named as the World’s Leading Theme Park is proof that we continue to innovate and deliver the highest level of entertainment to guests looking for that Ferrari feeling.”

More Information

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi opened its doors to fans in 2010.

The park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque, and is home to numerous thrill rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, spectacular live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, as well as the record-breaking rollercoaster, Flying Aces.

It also offers guests a range of thrilling experiences that include Benno’s Great Race, Karting Academy, Junior Training Camp, Driving Experience, Fiorano GT Challenge, and many more.

World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

See a full list of winners from the Grand Final 2019 here.