Missoni Resort Club Sails in to One&Only Reethi Rah

A lush tropical island paradise, One&Only Reethi Rah, the ultra-luxury all-villa resort, is set to add to their oasis of turquoise hues with the artistic energy and prints of the iconic Missoni-style for the duration of 2023.

Missoni floats into the ocean odyssey of the resort with a pop-up store and customisations across the property. On the beach, the distinctive Missoni pattern takes over the Beach Club adorning parasols, loungers, cabanas, beach towels and the DJ booth in perfect harmony with the aesthetics and luxurious shores of One&Only Reethi Rah. Guests can indulge in the brand’s distinctive savoir-faire at the NEO Beach Boutique.

Invoking a profound sense of joy, all-embracing turquoise seas and silky white sands, Missoni’s iconic zigzag pattern will add a combination of flair and nature throughout the resort. Missoni’s spontaneous style is distinguished through their various furnishing items, tapestries and fabrics used to personalise the sandy exteriors, the famous Treehouse, the sought-after Grand Residence and Grand Sunset Residence, and a limited number of Grand Water Villas. Adding to the experience, the many moods of Missoni are discerned through branded elements, including the quintessential popsicle stand, buggies, paddleboards and bicycles.

One&Only Reethi Rah will be a part of the Missoni Resort Club project, led by Alberto Caliri – Creative Director of the Missoni Home Collection. The project sets out to promote the style and iconic nature of the brand worldwide through the personalisation of exclusive locations where it is possible to immerse oneself fully into Missoni lifestyle philosophy.

For more information, please visit https://www.oneandonlyresorts.com/stories/missoni-resort-club

