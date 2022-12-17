Soak up the Holiday Spirit this Festive Season in Ras Al Khaimah

From relaxing staycations and beachside glamping to festive feasts and dazzling New Year’s Eve firework displays, Ras Al Khaimah is THE place to be this December

The most wonderful time of year is just around the corner and with an array of festive events and activities happening across Ras Al Khaimah throughout December, the nature Emirate has you covered.

From soaking up the winter sun on a fun-filled family staycation including festive glamping, to celebrating Christmas over brunch and welcoming 2023 with world record-breaking fireworks, discover what the stunning hotels in the Emirate have planned this festive season:

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

The newest five-star hotel located on Marjan Island is ensuring festive spirits remain high throughout the holidays with a magical myriad of events. Its experiences will be one-to-remember given its incredible vantage point to watch the record-breaking fireworks show allowing for unparalleled views.

Room rates during festive season start from AED 833 per room per night

Room rates for New Year’s Eve start from AED 2,000 for a minimum two-night stay

Christmas:

The Market, All Day Eatery: Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet | Saturday 24th December | 6.30PM – 10.30PM | AED 295 including select unlimited house beverages; AED 195 including unlimited soft beverages and AED 95 per child from six – 11 while junior kids under the age of six dine with the restaurant’s compliments

The Market, All Day Eatery: Christmas Day Brunch | Sunday, 25th December | 1PM – 3.30PM | AED 295 including select unlimited house beverages; AED 195 including unlimited soft beverages and AED 95 per child from six – 11 while junior kids under the age of six dine with the restaurant’s compliments

Boons Brasserie and Bar: Christmas Day Brunch | Sunday, 25th December | 1PM – 4PM | AED 395 including select unlimited house beverages; AED 295 including unlimited soft beverages and AED 145 per child from six – 11 while junior kids under the age of six dine with the restaurant’s compliments

Boons Brasserie and Bar: Three-course festive set menu | 24th December 2022 – 7th January 2023 | 6.30PM – 10.30PM | AED 250 per person

New Year’s Eve:

Neo Sky Bar: Epic New Year’s Eve rooftop party with incredible views of the fireworks | Saturday 31st December | 10PM – 3AM | AED 350 per person for unlimited house beverages (for guests dining at Boons Brasseries and Bar and joining at Neo Sky Bar for the afterparty) | AED 550 per person for unlimited house beverages (for guests joining at Neo Sky Bar)

Boons Brasserie and Bar: New Year’s Eve Set Dinner | Saturday 31st December | 7PM – 1AM | AED 650 including house beverages, AED 450 including soft beverages and AED 225 for children aged six – 11 while junior guests under the age of six dine with the restaurant’s compliments

Pool and Beach Party: New Year’s Eve Dinner for in-house guests only | Saturday 31st December | 7AM – 2AM (dinner from 7AM – 11PM) | AED 750 including house beverages and AED 450 including soft beverages

Jais Ballroom: New Year’s Eve Kids Party | Saturday 31st December | 7PM – 10.30PM | AED 325 per child between six – 11 while junior guests under the age of six dine with the hotel’s compliments

Orthodox Christmas:

The Market, All Day Eatery: Dinner Buffet | 7th January 2023 | 6.30PM – 10.30PM | AED 295 including unlimited house beverages, AED 195 including unlimited soft beverages and AED 95 per child between six – 11 while junior guests under the age of six dine with the hotel’s compliments

For more information or to make a booking, please call +971 7 246 0134 or email [email protected]

Doubletree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island

With a host of special events and activities planned this December in the family friendly resort, celebrations will start on December 9th at 6:00PM by welcoming Santa at the Festive Tree Lightening Ceremony with Christmas Carols. Count down to 2023 with a prime view of the record-breaking fireworks spectacle on Marjan Island.

Room rates during Christmas start from AED 1,020 per night

Room rates for New Year’s Eve start from AED 1,112 for a minimum two-night stay

Christmas:

Christmas cookie decorating class: Piping bags at the ready! Kids can roll up their sleeves and let their imagination run wild while decorating some treats this holiday season. After unleashing their creativity, kids will be able to take pictures with Santa and receive a special gift. | Classes held from 3PM – 4PM | From 18th to 23rd December 2022 at Vespa & Brasserie | Free for all in-house guests and AED 95 for external guests

Islander’s Christmas Day Brunch: Festive Buffet | 24th December | 1PM – 4PM | AED 245 including soft beverages, AED 299 including house beverages, AED 349 including bubbly, 50% for kids between 6 – 12 years old and free for kids below 6 years old

Vespa & Brasserie restaurants: Christmas Eve Buffet | 24th December | 6:30PM – 10:30PM | AED 180 including soft beverages and AED 199 including house beverages

New Year’s Eve:

Vespa & Brasserie Terrace: New Year’s Eve Buffet | 7:30PM – late | AED 499 including soft beverages and AED 599 per including of house beverages

For more information and reservations, please call 07 203 0104 or WhatsApp 056 995 4579

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island

The latest four-star property on Marjan Island offers several festive experiences for the family to enjoy and is also a great spot to watch the Emirate’s record-breaking New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Room rates during Christmas start from AED 590 per night

Room rates for New Year’s Eve start from AED 1,050 per night for a minimum of three-night stay

Christmas:

Seafood Shack: Christmas Family Brunch | 25th December| 1PM – 4PM | AED 395 including bubbly, AED 350 including house beverages, AED 295 for soft beverages, AED 95 for kids aged six to 12 and junior guests under the age of six dine complimentary

RGB Restaurant: Christmas Lunch & Dinner | 25th December | 12PM – 3:30PM and 6PM – 10:30PM | AED300 including house beverages, AED 200 including soft beverages, AED 90 for kids between ages six and 12 and junior guests under the age of six dine complimentary

New Year’s Eve:

Seafood Shack: Family style sharing menu | 31st December | 7PM – 12AM | AED 800 including house beverages, AED 650 including soft beverages, AED 275 for kids between ages six and 12 and junior guests under the age of six dine complimentary | Guests looking to party longer (till 2AM) can add AED 250 to extend their packages

Gala dinner on the beach: New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner | 31st December | 7PM – 2AM | AED 950 including house beverages, AED 750 including soft beverages, AED 475 for kids between ages six and 12 and junior guests under the age of six dine complimentary

RGB Restaurant: New Year’s Eve Dinner | 31st December | 7PM – 2AM | AED 700 including house beverages, AED 550 including soft beverages, AED 275 for kids between ages six and 12 and junior xguests under the age of six dine complimentary | Guests looking to party longer (till 2AM) can add AED 250 to extend their packages

For more information and reservations please email [email protected] or call +971 50 419 5692

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

A grand affair is brewing to celebrate the festive season at the new luxury property in Mina Al Arab with holiday fun kicking off on Christmas Eve and festive feasts galore.

Room rates during festive season start from AED 1,700 per night for a minimum two-night stay

Christmas:

NoHo Bar & Grill: Festive Brunch | Saturday 17th December & Saturday 24th December | AED 245 including soft beverages, AED 325 including house beverages and AED 555 including bubbly | 1PM – 4PM

Saffar Kitchen Collective: Christmas Eve Buffet | Saturday 24th December| AED 249 per person including soft beverages (AED 125 for kids aged 6 to 12 years) and AED 349 including unlimited selected house beverages | 6:30PM – 10:30PM

NoHo Bar & Grill or Saffar Kitchen Collective: Winter Wonderland Family Brunch | Sunday 25th December | AED 299 per person with soft beverages (AED 150 Kids Package), AED 399 including house beverages and AED 599 including bubbly | 1PM – 4PM

New Year’s Eve:

NoHo Bar & Grill: A la carte menu | Saturday 31st December | 8PM – 12AM | Minimum spend of AED 500 per person and AED 250 per child from six – 12 years old

Levant & Nar: New Year’s Eve dinner | Saturday 31st December | AED 1,200 including soft beverages, AED 1,650 including premium drinks package and AED 600 per child from six – 12 years old

Beachside Gardens: Garden Party & Buffet | Saturday 31st December | 11PM – 2AM

Saffar Kitchen Collective: New Year’s Day Buffet | Sunday 1st January | 7AM – 12PM and 12PM – 3:30PM | Breakfast – AED 125 and Dinner – AED 135 for adults and 50% discount per child from six – 12 years old

For more information or to make a booking, please visit icrasalkhaimah.com or call 07 202 6666

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Make the end of the year truly unforgettable for your loved ones with exceptional celebrations at the luxurious Arabian palace, offeringincredible views from where to watch the record-breaking fireworks show. Kick off the festive season with carol singers at the Peacock Alley on 12th December from 4PM – 6PM at AED 50 per person.

Room rates during Christmas start from AED 1,777 for a minimum two-night stay

Room rates for New Year’s Eve start from AED 2,439 for a minimum two-night stay

Christmas:

Lexington Grill & Bar: Three-course Dinner | 24th & 25th December| 6:30PM – 11PM | AED 420 including food only and AED 570 including food and wine pairing

Lexington Grill & Bar: Christmas Brunch | 25th December | 12:30PM – 3:30PM | AED 690 including bubbly, AED 500 including house beverages and AED 390 including soft beverages

Qasr Al Bahar: Traditional Christmas Dinner | 24th & 25th December | 6PM – 11PM | AED 295 per person

Garden Cabanas: Private Cabana Lunch | 25th December 25th | 1PM – 3:30PM | AED 335 including soft beverages and AED 435 including house beverages

New Year’s Eve

Peacock Alley: The Great Gatsby Gala | 7PM (Cocktail Reception) and 8:30PM – late (Dinner) | Silver Package – AED 1,695 including buffet dinner, selected beverages and a glass of bubbly at midnight, Gold Package – AED 1,995 including buffet dinner, selected beverages, a glass of bubbly at midnight and seating in front of the stage, Balcony – AED 2,222 including buffet dinner, selected beverages, a glass of bubbly at midnight and balcony seating

Lexington Grill & Bar: Three-course dinner | 9PM – 12AM | AED 749 including food and AED 949 including food and wine pairing

Faddah & Gawahr: New Year’s Eve for Children | 7PM – 12AM | AED 225 per child

Lexington Grill & Bar: New Year’s Day Brunch | 12:30PM – 3:30PM | AED 345 including soft beverages and AED 495 including house beverages

UMI: Kaiseki NYE Dinner menu | AED 1,100 including bubbly and AED 800 including soft beverages

For more information and reservations please call +971 54 998 9514 or email [email protected]

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the hotel’s beachfront secluded villas feature personal pools alongside bespoke dining and wellness experiences, offering an intimate and luxurious festive celebration.

Villa rates during Christmas start from AED 5,377 per night for a minimum three-night stay

Villa rates for New Year’s Eve start from AED 7,100 per night for a minimum three-night stay

Christmas:

Shore House: Five-course Christmas Eve dinner | 6:30PM – 10:30PM | AED 399 including soft beverages, AED 545 including house beverages and AED 199 for kids between 6 – 12 years old

Beach Deck: Four-course private Christmas Eve dinner | 7PM – 10PM | Available for minimum 15 pax at AED 299 per person including soft beverages and AED 499 per person including house beverages

Christmas Day Seafood Fiesta at Beach Deck: Four-course family style brunch | 6:30PM – 10:30PM | AED 355 including soft beverages, AED 499 including house beverages, AED 695 including premium beverages and bubbly and AED 175 for kids between 6 – 12 years old

New Year’s Eve:

Shore House: Six-course Gala dinner | 7:30PM – 11:30PM | AED 1,999 including premium beverages and bubbly, AED 999 for kids between 12 -17 years old and AED 599 for kids between 6 – 11 years old

Beach Deck: New Year’s Eve Private Dinner | 8:00PM – 11:30PM | Available for minimum 20 pax at AED 1,899 per person inclusive of premium beverages and bubbly and a Ritz Carlton Al Hamra day pass (redeemable in January 2022) |

For more information and reservations, please call +971 7204 8888

The Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert

Set within the Al Wadi Nature Reserve, connect with nature this holiday season for a luxurious celebration under the starry desert sky. Kicking off the season, the hotel will mark its inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 10th December from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. The hotel will also host a creative Gingerbread House decorating workshop at Kaheela for AED 125 per child between 2PM – 5PM on December 11th,17th,18th and 24th.

Villa rates during the festive season start from AED 5,287 per night for a minimum of two-night stay

Christmas:

Kaheela: Family-Style Buffet | 24th December | 6:30PM – 10:30PM | AED 300 including soft beverages and AED 450 including house beverages

Farmhouse: A la carte festive dishes | 24th December | 6:30PM – 10:30PM

Kaheela: Family-Style Buffet | 25th December | 12:30PM – 4PM | AED 325 including soft beverages and AED 450 including house beverages

Farmhouse: Family-Style Buffet | 25 th December | 12:30PM – 4PM | AED 450 including soft beverages and AED 550 including house beverages

New Year’s Eve:

Kaheela: Family-Style Buffet | 8PM – 11:30PM | AED 600 including soft beverages, AED 850 including house beverages and AED 300 for kids between 6 – 12 years old

Farmhouse: Family-Style Buffet | 8PM – 11:30PM | AED 900 including soft beverages, AED 1,900 including premium house beverages and bubbly and AED 450 for kids between 6 – 12 years old

Moorish & Moon Bar: Tapas Selection | 10PM – Midnight | AED 350 per person inclusive of house beverages

For more information and reservations, please call +971 7206 7777

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort & Spa

The expansive shoreside resort in the historical district of Ras Al Khaimah, presents exciting festive experiences this holiday season. Starting with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the hotel lobby on 7th December and a visit from Santa himself, to welcoming 2023 with the hotel’s own spectacular fireworks display from the oceanfront terrace in Al Maeda.

Room rates during Christmas start from AED 1,000 per night

Room rates for New Year’s Eve start from AED 1,400 per room per night

Christmas:

The Kitchen: International Christmas Eve Buffet | 24th December | 7PM – Closing | AED 350 including house beverages, AED 195 including soft beverages and AED 100 for kids aged four to 11 years old

The Kitchen: International Christmas Day Buffet | 25th December | 1PM – 3:30PM and 7PM – 11PM | AED 350 including house beverages, AED 195 including soft beverages and AED 100 for kids aged four to 11 years old

The Kitchen: International Boxing Day Buffet | 26th December | 7PM – 11PM | AED 350 including house beverages, AED 195 including soft beverages and AED 100 for kids aged four to 11 years old

New Year’s Eve:

Al Maeda: NYE Gala Dinner | 8pm – late | AED 295 including soft beverages, AED 1050 including house beverages and AED 195 for kids between 4 – 11 years old

The Kitchen: NYE family Buffet | | 8PM – late | AED 350 including house beverages, AED 195 including soft beverages and AED 150 for kids

Vida Restaurant: Festive Churrasco | 8PM – late | AED 295 including soft beverages and AED 600 including house beverages

Vida Rooftop: Drinks & Canapes | 8PM – late | AED 350 including house beverages

Piaceri Da Gustare: Buon Anno Set Menu | 8PM – late | AED 295 including soft beverages, AED 600 including house beverages and AED 195 for kids between 4 – 11 years old

Sol Bar: Tapas by the beach | 8PM – late | AED 295 for entry and tapas

For more information and reservations, please call +971 7228 8844

The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

With a serene beachfront location overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, the popular family friendly retreat with an Arabian charm is an ideal destination for a festive getaway.

Room rates during the festive season start from AED 900 per room per night

Room rates for New Year’s Eve require a minimum two-night stay

Christmas:

Basilico: Five-course Christmas Eve menu | 24th December | 6:30PM – 11:30PM | AED 199 per person

Cinnamon Restaurant: Traditional Christmas Eve Buffet | 24th December | 6:30PM – 11PM | AED 165 including soft beverages, AED 265 including house beverages, AED 85 for kids between 6 – 12 years old

New Year’s Eve:

Basilico: NYE Buffet | 8PM – 1AM | AED 399 including food, AED 499 including house beverages and AED 599 including bubbly (Kids below 12 years old are not permitted)

Cinnamon Restaurant: NYE Buffet | 8PM – 1AM | AED 375 including food, AED 479 including house beverages, AED 575 including bubbly and AED 185 for kids between 6 – 12 years old

Sunset Terrace & Breeze Bar: AED 250 for entry and fully redeemable on F&B | 8PM – 2AM

Basilico: New Year’s Day Buffet | 1PM – 4:30PM | AED 210 including food, AED 290 including house beverages and AED 325 including bubbly

For more information and reservations, please call +971 7206 6000 or +971 50 463 7216 or email [email protected]

BM Hotels & Resorts

BM Hotels & Resorts offers a relaxing and stress-free stay in Ras Al Khaimah. Valid on stays from 23rd to 25th December 2022, all-inclusive packages include endless days under the winter sun, with a host of seasonally themed festive feasts all paired with classic Christmas tunes to get you in the holiday mood. For New Year’s Eve, wrap up your year with a perfect staycation featuring all-inclusive meals and soft beverages as well as an extravagant New Year’s Gala Dinner. Valid on stays from 29th to 31st December 2022.

Christmas:

BM Beach Hotel: The all-inclusive stay package includes a hearty Christmas dinner at the Longbeach Campground, complete with the arrival of Santa, an exciting magic show, dazzling live performances from musical artists and so much more. | Room rates start from AED 510 per night

BM Beach Resort: With three large pools, diverse dining venues and beachside bars, the property is also dog-friendly, making it perfect for families who want to have their canine companions join in the holiday festivities. The staycation also includes the beachside Christmas Gala Dinner overlooking Marjan Island featuring a meet and greet with Santa, melodious caroling, magic shows, DJ performances and much more. | Room rates start from AED 795 per night

For more information or to book a Christmas stay-cay at BM Beach Hotel, please visit bmhotelsresorts/santagoesglamping and for BM Beach Resort, please visit bmhotelsresorts.com/tis-the-season

New Year’s Eve:

BM Beach Resort: Countdown by the beach and witness the world’s record-breaking fireworks display on Marjan Island. With astonishing live performances on the beach such as the Tanoura show, belly dances, duo bands, fire shows and jam sessions, the night is set to be unforgettable. Room rates start from AED 3,245 for a two-night stay

New Year’s Gala Dinner | AED 499 per adult, AED 249 for kids between ages six and 11 and AED 99 for junior guests between the ages of three and five

BM Beach Hotel: BM Beach Hotel is gearing up for one of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Ras Al Khaimah, pulling out all the stops with their all-inclusive packages. Inclusive of a celebratory gala dinner at the stunning Longbeach Campground. Room rates start from AED 1,920 for a two-night stay

For more information or to make a booking at BM Beach Resort, please visit bmhotelsresorts.com/glitz-glam and for BM Beach Hotel, please visit bmhotelsresorts/ring-in-the-new-year

Longbeach Campground

Make your Christmas celebrations truly unique with an immersive glamping experience at the Longbeach Campground with family friendly interactive activities including magic shows and live jam sessions. For New Year’s Eve, the half-board stay is inclusive of unlimited soft beverages, buffet breakfast and lunch or dinner as well as a scrumptious New Year’s Gala Dinner on the campground beach.

Tent rates during festive season start from AED 1,080 per night

Tent rates during New Year’s Eve start from AED 1,210 per night

Christmas:

Christmas Gala Dinner: 24th December | AED 199 per adult, AED 99 for kids between ages six and 11 while junior guests under the age of five dine complimentary

New Year’s Eve:

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner | 31st December | AED 399 per adult, AED 199 for kids between ages six and 11 while junior guests under the age of five dine complimentary

For more information on Longbeach Campground or to book a Christmas stay-cay, please visit bmhotelsresorts/santagoesglamping and to book a NYE stay, please visit bmhotelsresorts/ring-in-the-new-year

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah

Located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, this four-star property is perfect for those who want to enjoy Christmas in the city. Room rates during Christmas start from AED 400.

Christmas:

Garden Grille: Traditional Christmas Buffet | AED 140 per person inclusive of house beverages and AED 110 per person inclusive of soft beverages, AED 55 for kids between 6 – 12 years old and Kids below six eat for free | 6:30PM – 10:30PM

For more information or to make a booking, please call +971 7 228 8888