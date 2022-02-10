Aer Lingus to reconnect to Miami from October

Aer Lingus will be re-starting its direct service from Dublin to Miami from October 21st with seats on sale from today.

Customers will once again be able to travel directly to Miami this October with Aer Lingus via the Dublin gateway, operating two services per week until October 28th, increasing to three per week from October 29th.

The removal of testing requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals into the UK is welcome news for customers and will help rebuild consumer confidence in travel in 2022.

Aer Lingus offers connections to Miami from eight UK airports; London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh and Glasgow via Dublin.

Customers can connect seamlessly onto the transatlantic route, preclearing US Customs and Immigration in Dublin, meaning passengers can then pass-through domestic channels upon landing for a smooth and swift arrival in the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume and customers can book direct flights from Dublin from today.

This weekly schedule of direct flights to Miami will fly on Friday and Sunday until October 28th with an additional flight on a Wednesday added from the October 29th.

Bill Byrne, executive vice-president US at Aer Lingus, said; “We are delighted to be building back our US connectivity this year and there’s no doubt that travel is back for 2022.

“We are so happy to be flying to the US again, and this week we are delighted to be continuing to connect families, friends and businesses to Florida.”