Radisson to run hotel at Blackpool Football Club

Radisson Hotel Group will expand its UK football stadium presence following the signing of an agreement with Blackpool Football Club.

The current hotel, located within Bloomfield Road Stadium, will become Blackpool FC Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, in quarter two of the year.

It is one of only five hotels integrated within a UK football stadium.

The hotel has 66 rooms, made up of standard rooms, executive rooms and suites, 22 of which offer impressive views of the pitch.

There is a restaurant and bar serving traditional British cuisine, a lounge sports bar and a large function room that can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Blackpool FC Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals is a ten-minute walk from Blackpool South railway station, and a ten-minute drive from Blackpool North station, which offers regular services to Manchester and Liverpool - both of which can be reached in a little over an hour - plus Leeds, York and London Euston.

Adela Cristea, vice president, head of business development UK & Ireland, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “At Radisson Hotel Group, we’re committed to delivering unique experiences to our guests.

“A hotel both within a football stadium and in the popular and unique tourist destination of Blackpool certainly helps us achieve that aim.

“We’re thrilled to add Blackpool FC Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals to our portfolio and look forward to giving our guests a warm welcome.”