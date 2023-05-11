Active Travel Group team shapes up for further growth after record-breaking year

Sales across all product categories, walking, cycling and ski are trending materially above expectation and showing strong forward momentum through Summer 23 into Winter 23/24. The summer focussed Wilderness Group and Cycling for Softies brands are over 80% sold for the forthcoming season, and early ski bookings for Winter 23/24 are trending 57% ahead of prior year.

Commenting on the performance, Group CEO Craig Burton said:

‘Healthy, outdoors focused adventure and activity travel is our passion at ATG. As we predicted this time last year, our collection of premium active and adventure holidays on foot, on bike and on snow have resonated more than ever with consumers in the post-pandemic landscape. Unprecedented forward booking momentum strongly suggests this trend will continue to rise as we look ahead to 2024 and beyond.’

To facilitate the Group’s ambitious growth plans, ATG has made some exciting changes to the senior-management structure.

Ian McIlrath who has led the Group finance function since 2018 will move into the Managing Director role of the Brixton based Ski Solutions brand. He will retain Group financial oversight, with Matthew Ansell stepping up as Group Finance Director.

Group CEO, Craig Burton will continue to take oversight of all brands, with a focus on developing a number of significant growth opportunities, both organic and through M&A.

In the Wilderness Team, Stevie Christie moves into the role of Managing Director of Wilderness Scotland from Founder, Paul Easto. The Wilderness Ireland and Wilderness England businesses will continue to be led by Managing Directors, Patricia Doe and Matt Loveland respectively. Some 20 years after founding Wilderness, Paul Easto moves into a newly created role as the Chief Sustainability Officer for the Active Travel Group.

Commenting on the changes, Paul Easto said:

“While I will continue to work closely with the Wilderness team, I am excited by the opportunity to lead the development of the Active Travel Group’s sustainability and ESG strategy. From our focus on carbon reduction to industry leading employee satisfaction, we have been making solid progress and have ambitious plans to deepen our sustainability commitments across the Group. Supported by a robust post-pandemic recovery and ambitious growth plans, we have a real opportunity to drive further change and set industry leading standards for ESG performance”.