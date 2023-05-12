INTRODUCING THE ‘HYDE PARK GARDEN’ AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK, LONDON

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London is inviting guests to escape the bustle of the city and celebrate the great British summer, finding a moment of calm in the Hyde Park Garden, an exclusive dining setting with views over London’s finest Royal parkland.

As guests enter through the iconic entrance on Knightsbridge and walk through the hotel to the Hyde Park Garden, they will journey through to a secluded, quintessentially British garden, situated in the Royal Park itself. The menu has been inspired by British botanicals and produce sourced from the British Isles where possible. The drinks list will feature a celebration of English sparkling wines alongside cocktails creatively designed to be enjoyed within the serene of the garden. Hyde Park Garden will be open 12.00 until 21.00 daily from 10 May 2023 until September.

Designed to blend into the natural backdrop, Hyde Park Garden will reflect the views of the royal park and will provide a perfect setting for lunches, a summer spritz or an early evening snack under the shade of the surrounding trees. English wines will take centre stage, with vineyards from Hampshire to Kent featuring on the menu. Hand-picked suppliers include The Balfour Estate in Kent, with an award-winning Brut Rose, and Rathfinny Estate in Sussex, a family run venture known for producing some of the finest English sparkling wine and Simpsons Wine Estate, a family run estate known for their English still wines. The cocktails, devised by Mandarin Oriental’s leading mixologists will feature unique takes on classic spritzes, offering refreshing drinks that have taken inspiration from neighbouring Hyde Park. Guests can enjoy an array of cocktails, including the ‘Rose Garden’ and ‘Rosemary Margarita’.

The menu, devised by the team from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal has been meticulously researched with visits to Kew Gardens and Hampton Court to discover traditional yet slightly undiscovered ingredients, and will feature botanicals indigenous to the UK. Signature dishes include, Gentleman’s Relish The gardener’s crop, Pea & Ham Hock Salad Mustard, mint and Native Lobster & Pickled Lemon. A bountiful salad trolley will circulate the room and be served alongside the mains. A selection of Porthilly Oysters including natural, Land and sea and signature Hyde Park Garden Oysters will also feature on the menu. During the evening guests can enjoy from a selection of sharing plates from charcuterie to cheese boards, the perfect accompaniment to spritz and wines.

The hotel has partnered with timeless British clothing brand, Hackett Saville Row, to design the staff uniforms, whilst N.Peal cashmere shawls will be on hand for guests to keep cosy as the nights set in. Lock & Co. Hatters has created stylish hats for the staff so they can keep cool all summer long.

Tableware has been designed by leading ceramicist and designer, Reiko Kaneko, using prints that incorporate Hyde Park flowers in the custom hotel’s green. Linen napkins and matching cushions will complement the subtle natural tones in pops of pink, salmon, fuchsia, with wooden and straw napkin holders and leather place mats completing the tablescape. Glass watering-can carafes will be set beside pots of indigenous wildflowers and herbs on the tables during the day, with golden lamp shades bringing warmth during the night.

Throughout the summer, Hyde Park Garden will host Summer Sessions: a series of exclusive events running from May to September. Guests can book tickets to celebrate English Sparkling Wines with a Meet The Makers wine event, a Lobster & Chips Feast with Rathfinny Wine Estate as well as game nights with luxury gamer and designer, Alexandra Llewellyn.

Hyde Park Garden is open daily from noon until 21.00 with lunch served from 12 – 15.00, followed by drinks and light bites from 16.00 – 21.00. Reservations will open 2 weeks in advance for table bookings and one month in advance for the Summer Sessions.