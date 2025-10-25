Accor strengthens Dubai portfolio with signing of iconic Creekside Hotel

Accor, a global hospitality leader with a portfolio of more than 5,700 properties across 110+ countries, is pleased to announce the signing of the Creekside Hotel in Dubai, one of the city’s most iconic hospitality and sporting landmarks. Owned by Dubai Duty Free and operated by United Hospitality Management, the hotel will join the Accor network under a white-label franchise agreement before being fully repositioned and added to the MGallery Collection following a detailed renovation plan.

Situated in Al Garhoud, and incorporating the Aviation Club, home of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and just minutes from Dubai International Airport, Festival City Mall, the Gold Souk, and heritage sites such as Al Fahidi (Bastakiya), the Creekside Hotel enjoys a prime location overlooking the historic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Cub. The hotel has long been recognized as a hidden gem within the city, seamlessly blending modern architecture, sweeping views, and connectivity to both business and leisure districts.

The property features 292 rooms and suites, each designed for modern comfort and offering views over the creek and cityscape. It is also home to an impressive, curated collection of approximately 482 commissioned artworks by 52 artists, displayed throughout public areas, guestrooms, and bespoke furniture, reflecting MGallery’s emphasis on storytelling and cultural richness. Leisure and wellness offerings include two outdoor pools with a rooftop deck overlooking the atrium, the Akaru Spa with 14 treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms, as well as access to the Aviation Club Fitness Centre, including gym, indoor squash courts, outdoor tennis courts and paddle courts.

The property holds a unique place in the city’s cultural and sporting fabric as the home of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, an arena synonymous with the annual Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships that attracts some of the biggest names in global sport. The white-label management agreement reflects a shared vision among all partners to align iconic destinations with brands that prioritize individuality, story-driven experiences, and cultural depth.

Jean-Baptiste Recher, Chief Development Officer Luxury Brands Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at Accor said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with United Hospitality Management and Dubai Duty Free through the repositioning of this iconic property. This hotel holds deep cultural and sporting significance in Dubai, and we believe this leading Accor hospitality brand with its emphasis on storytelling, character and local charm, is the perfect fit to elevate its legacy.”

Xavier Grange, Global Chief Development Officer Sofitel, Emblems, MGallery added: “The signing of this new MGallery in Dubai marks an exciting milestone in our global journey. We are committed to expanding MGallery through franchise and management partnerships across all continents including in the Middle East, working hand in hand with trusted local partners and experienced third-party operators to bring our unique collection of hotels to new horizons.”

Klaus Assmann, COO of United Hospitality Management Middle East, India & SE Asia, of who Accor are proudly partnering with on this project, have said: “The Creekside Hotel holds a special place in Dubai’s history, and we are privileged to be working with Dubai Duty Free and Accor to curate its next chapter. Reintroducing the property under Accor elevates its unique character and allows us to craft bespoke guest journeys that blend modern luxury with the hotel’s deep connection to sport and culture. This partnership represents exactly the type of collaboration that defines UHM’s global growth strategy”.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, added: “This property and the Tennis Stadium, which incorporates the original Irish Village bar and restaurant, have long been popular with Dubai residents as well as business and leisure visitors. By partnering with UHM and Accor, we are ensuring that the Creekside Hotel is not only managed with operational excellence but also refreshed with a bold new vision. Guests can look forward to an elevated experience that continues to reflect Dubai Duty Free’s commitment to excellence in hospitality, and world-class sporting events.”

The announcement is also a major milestone in UHM’s expansion, as the group builds on its strong track record of partnerships with global brands across Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. For Dubai Duty Free, the collaboration ensures that the hotel continues to thrive at the intersection of hospitality, sport and entertainment, reinforcing its role as a key pillar of the city’s lifestyle offering.

Accor currently operates more than 85 hotels in the UAE across a diverse array of brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, MGallery Collection, Rixos, Swissôtel, Pullman, Mövenpick, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis Styles, and ibis.