Kempinski Hotels Welcomes Barbara Biffi as Chief Brand Officer

Kempinski Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Biffi as Chief Brand Officer, a role created to drive the next stage of the group’s transformation. Biffi will lead the strategic overhaul of Kempinski’s brand and marketing ecosystem, guiding the company through a significant evolution that builds on its enduring heritage while redefining its future in luxury hospitality.

“I am delighted to welcome Barbara Biffi to Kempinski Hotels at such a pivotal moment in our journey,” says Barbara Muckermann, Group Chief Executive Officer, Kempinski Hotels. “Her international background and proven track record in luxury brand strategy and digital transformation will be vital as we strengthen our positioning, grounded in heritage and craftsmanship, and continue to evolve the Kempinski experience. She will be instrumental in aligning every touchpoint of our portfolio with the needs and aspirations of today’s global luxury traveller.”

In her new role, Biffi will lead the transformation of Kempinski’s global brand strategy and marketing operations. Her remit spans strengthening the brand’s expression across every touchpoint and enhancing digital and eCommerce journeys to deliver a seamless, guest-centred experience. She will work closely with the Product & Experience and Commercial teams to ensure the brand evolution supports commercial growth while elevating the guest experience across the portfolio.

“I am honoured to join Kempinski as it is such an iconic name in luxury hospitality, with a rich legacy and a bold vision for the future,” says Biffi. “I look forward to working with colleagues across the group to craft a brand identity and guest experience that celebrate our heritage and resonate deeply with today’s luxury traveller.”

Biffi brings more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality, brand leadership, technology innovation and digital strategy to the role, which will enable her to elevate the Kempinski’s brand presence and enrich the guest experience. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President Global Sales at Silversea, an ultra-luxury cruise line, following an earlier tenure as Vice President Brand. She also held senior roles at MSC Cruises and began her career at Ogilvy, a leading New York based advertising company.

With a degree in Statistics and Economics from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Barbara also completed an executive certification in Digital Strategy for Business at Columbia Business School. She is fluent in English, French and Italian.

Barbara Biffi’s appointment further diversifies the perspectives and expertise of Kempinski’s Executive Leadership Team, strengthening its ability to navigate transformation and deliver sustainable growth while upholding the timeless values of Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group.

