Accor refreshes Americas leadership team

Accor has appointed Sara Glenn and Benjamin Cadwell as chief operating officers in North and Central America.

In their new roles, the pair will be responsible for enhancing operational execution, elevating financial results and guest satisfaction, as well as building long-term value for partners and owners during a time of growth.

Glenn will maintain responsibility for all hotels in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, while Cadwell will have oversight for all US properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accor said the move reinforces a commitment to investing in world-class leadership and building a strong future in the region.

“Building on extensive backgrounds and experience on the business’s ownership and asset management side, both Ben and Sara bring to their new roles an owner-centric mindset and approach, which will prove critical to Accor’s long-term growth and success in this region,” said Heather McCrory, chief executive, Accor North and Central America.

“They are uniquely positioned, alongside our talented hub and hotel operations teams, to take our strategic roadmap to the next level, optimising performance and delivering value for our rapidly growing portfolio of hotels.”



Benjamin Cadwell will have oversight for all US properties

Both Glenn and Cadwell have dedicated their careers to the hospitality industry, cultivating significant knowledge and expertise in financial and operational oversight, investment analysis, as well as management of mergers and acquisitions for hotels and resorts.

Glenn most recently served as senior vice president of operations for Accor North and Central America, where she has played a pivotal role in driving operational performance and excellence, especially in the region’s road to recovery.

Cadwell joined Accor from Kingdom Hotel Investments, where in his position as executive vice president, asset and investment management, he had oversight of a luxury hospitality investment platform, including its owned trophy hotel assets as well as its investments in Accor and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.