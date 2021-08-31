Kempinski to enter South America for first time

Kempinski is preparing to welcome its first ever resort with residences in South America.

Kempinski Laje de Pedra Hotel & Residences in Canela was designed by Edgar Graeff, a disciple of Oscar Niemeyer, and originally opened in 1978.

Today, the hotel is known far beyond the borders of the Serra Gaúcha region, having played host to the signing of the Mercosur treaty in 1992.

Situated on a cliff in Canela with a breath-taking view over the Vale do Quilombo eco reserve, the developers, together with Kempinski Hotels, plan to open the most outstanding luxurious inland resort in Brazil.

By carrying the spirit of this well-known hotel icon into the present and after an extensive renovation and modernisation, it is foreseen that it will welcome the first guests by 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After being the absolute place to be in the first decades after its opening, the Laje de Pedra has fallen into a slumber, so to speak, in recent times,” said Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Hotels.

“The aim is to bring this historic and architectural icon back to life with our commitment to first-class quality combined with timeless European elegance and to position it as a top destination at the highest level.

“It is an excellent opportunity for us to tackle the South American market with such an exceptional project.”

A total of 360 elegant and state-of-the-art residential suites ranging in size from 54 to 290 square metres will be partially sold, with future owners able to use all of the services of the hotel or rent out their apartment temporarily when they are not on site themselves.

Image: Neorama