Accor expands development manager team in UK & Ireland

Following a period of growth in the number of hotel signings and brands entering the UK market, Accor has expanded its development team.

Both Freddie Greenall and Georgina Liggins have been appointed to the role of UK & Ireland development manager.

They will support the continued growth of Accor’s brands across the countries with a focus on development outside London.

In 2019, Accor’s UK & Ireland development team signed 17 new hotels across multiple brands in a wide variety of locations, from Edinburgh to Newport.

In total, the 2019 signings alone equated to nearly 2,000 new rooms joining Accor’s UK network.

The period from the start of 2019 to 2022 will see five new brands added to the Accor portfolio in the UK: House of Originals and Mama Shelter added in 2019 and Tribe, Jo&Joe and Raffles all in the pipeline for 2020 and beyond.

The UK & Ireland Development team reports into Philip Lassman, vice president of development, Accor northern Europe.

He said: “Accor has a strong and growing portfolio of 13 brands in the UK and Ireland in addition to the three new brands already signed to open in the region and a strong pipeline of opportunities for other existing Accor brands which have their sights on the UK market.

“Freddie and Georgina will play a key role in growing Accor’s network across the regions, working on our diverse brand portfolio, whether that be ibis Budget, Mercure or Fairmont.

“This is set to be an exciting year for us as we welcome more owners and brands to our network and continue to expand our reach across the UK & Ireland.”

Greenall joins Accor from Avison Young, an award winning commercial real estate service firm in London.

Liggins joins from Savills, a global real estate services provider and property agent.