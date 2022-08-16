Accor creates 100 graduate positions in UK recruitment drive

Accor has created 100 graduate positions across its UK hotel portfolio.

The group is also recruiting to fill a further 450 hospitality positions following summer recovery from the pandemic across the sector.

A new graduate scheme called Inspire has been designed to train and nurture the next generation of hospitality workers.

The programme will provide participants with an understanding of all facets of the hospitality industry within Accor’s family of luxury, upscale, midscale and economy hotel brands, including Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure and ibis.

Graduates joining the scheme will spend 12-18 months training across the business, from front office to spa, food and beverage to maintenance, finance and accounting to talent and culture.

The programme offers two options for graduates. One rotates between departments and moves into a specialised area; the other enables them to gain expertise with a specific focus in one specific department.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to become head of department or be offered further managerial opportunities on completion of the programme.

Sophie Kilic, senior vice president talent & culture operations Northern Europe, said: “Accor’s Inspire programme aims to unlock the leadership potential of young talents, encouraging future leaders to come as they are and be all they can be. Accor has over 5,300 hotels in 110 countries so offering young professionals valuable leadership experience in a range of areas is critical to the future of hospitality.

“The Inspire programme is designed to attract and engage graduates with a passion for hospitality. We are seeking the hospitality DNA – passion for people, creativity, attention to detail, agility, communications skills – we can teach the rest.”

She added: “Accor is responding to the fantastic return to travel and hospitality experiences with a nationwide recruitment drive, offering 450 positions in hotels across the UK.