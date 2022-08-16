HKECIA welcomes new COVID-19 rules

The Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association (HKECIA) welcomes the decision of the HKSAR Government to reduce hotel quarantine for inbound travellers from seven to three days, followed by four days under medical surveillance at home. Reducing the number of days for hotel quarantine will help ease the burden on Hong Kong residents returning to the city and incoming international travellers.

However, inbound visitors are not allowed to attend any exhibitions held in event premises, e.g. trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, etc, during the four days of medical surveillance. The new arrangement and the reduction of number of days for hotel quarantine thus will make no difference for the exhibition industry.

Mr Stuart Bailey, Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association (HKECIA) Chairman, commented that while the HKECIA appreciates Government’s direction of relaxing restrictions, our members and the exhibition and convention industry urge the Government to implement quarantine-free travel as soon as possible. During this interim period, they hope the Government to relax restrictions for business travellers and allow overseas exhibition organisers, exhibitors and buyers with the Amber Code to run and attend exhibitions at event premises with their face masks on and appropriate social distancing and preventive measures.

With decades of effort by the Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association (HKECIA) members, Hong Kong has attained its hard-earned reputation as the Trade Fair Capital of Asia. Some 140 exhibitions were held in a ‘normal’ year at the AsiaWorld-Expo and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, drawing millions of trade buyers and exhibitors from all over the world. These high-spending business travellers generated tremendous tourism receipts for hotels, restaurants and shops, and hence created tens of thousands of jobs. The exhibition industry has been an important pillar to Hong Kong’s economy and will be a core engine for the economy rebound.