Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 chooses Etihad airways as official airline sponsor

Etihad Airways has been named the official Airline Sponsor of Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022. The national carrier for Abu Dhabi will be the exclusive sponsor of the anticipated 18,000 attendee event.

The airline will also support one of the key panel discussions: Making Aviation Green: Sustainability in the Aviation Ecosystem.

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo supports development of Abu Dhabi as an aviation hub for general, business and commercial aviation. The conference will bring together insight and knowledge from local and international stakeholders to deliver engaging content, inspire new thinking and encourage aerospace development by attracting new players to the region.

“As the ‘Environmental Airline of the Year’ we are proud to add our voice to the sustainability panel and this critical discussion around the decarbonisation of the aviation industry. We hope to influence others – from industry to individuals - to encourage everyone to play their part in protecting our planet,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

As the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad operates to more than 70 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. The airline operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with the backbone of the fleet being the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Earlier this year, Etihad also introduced the fuel-efficient Airbus A350-1000 to connect with New York, Chicago and London. In the first half of 2022, Etihad carried 4.02 million passengers, over 3 million more than the same time last year .

‘This has been an excellent year for Etihad with record-breaking results for the first half of the year. With this positive outlook, we’re looking forward to welcoming the aviation industry to Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi Air Expo this November,’ concluded Mr Douglas.

“Etihad Airways, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is world renowned for its service standards and operational capabilities. They also understand the strengths of the area’s aviation infrastructure and we thank them for their support and their example,” said Didier Mary, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Air Expo.

Air Expo 2022 is a unique platform that brings together aviation and aerospace industry leaders and seasoned professionals with aviation enthusiasts, customers and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest thinking, technology and equipment in general aviation. The 80,000 square metre exhibition is expected to attract 20,000 visitors and host more than 300 manufacturers and suppliers.

The three-day Air Expo event will feature the latest innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing. Over 80 aircraft from ultra-light to heavy jets will be on display for delegates seeking out a variety of aircraft and aviation-related services. This year’s event will include a new format that divides the exhibition into three main areas: aircraft hangar, chalets and outdoor static display. It will also feature a conference program providing industry thought leaders a forum to share the latest thinking on general aviation and aerospace developments.

For more information about the show or to register, please visit http://abudhabiairexpo.com/