SWISS joins the UN Global Compact

SWISS has become a member of the UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein. In doing so, the airline is underlining its commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and to sustainable development.

The UN Global Compact platform is dedicated to strengthening companies in their corporate responsibility.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has joined the UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein. In doing so, the airline is underlining its commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact in the fields of the environment, human rights, labour and anti-corruption, and to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. SWISS is joining as a subsidiary of Lufthansa, which has been a UN Global Compact member since 2002.

“Sustainable and responsible corporate conduct is a cornerstone of our business strategy,” confirms SWISS Chief Executive Officer Dieter Vranckx. “We view it as our duty to play our part in ensuring more sustainable mobility and a more sustainable economy. We need strong partnerships, strategic collaborations, investments and broad-based alliances if we are to achieve our sustainability objectives,” Vranckx continues. “The UN Global Compact is the prime worldwide network for promoting responsible business practices; and we are convinced that, working together, we can make substantial further progress in our sustainability endeavours.”

A network to strengthen corporate responsibility

The UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein is the official platform of the UN Global Compact in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The network brings companies together and motivates them to pursue responsible and sustainable business practices. It further helps its member companies to ensure that their strategies, processes and culture are fully aligned to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

