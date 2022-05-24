ABTA’s Travel Matters conference to explore ‘An Agenda for Recovery and Renewal’

ABTA’s annual Travel Matters conference will take place on Wednesday 22 June at the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Now in its 12th year, Travel Matters is the travel and tourism industry’s leading event for debating the political and policy issues facing the sector.

Under this year’s theme, ‘An Agenda for Recovery and Renewal’, a high-profile line-up of speakers including politicians, top industry figures and media commentators will discuss how events in Westminster, Brussels and the wider world are impacting the travel sector.

Speakers will explore what lessons can be learnt from the pandemic, how travel business leaders can navigate the shifting landscape and what the industry needs from its future relationship with the UK Government to ensure its long-term success.

The conference will be delivered to an audience of CEOs, senior directors, political figures, government stakeholders and media representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Petherbridge, Director of Public Affairs at ABTA – The Travel Association, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our Travel Matters conference in person for the first time since 2019. As our industry continues to rebuild against a tumultuous geopolitical backdrop, this year’s event provides a crucial opportunity to discuss how travel businesses can effectively navigate the challenging few years ahead and what’s needed from future Government policy to help the industry thrive in the long term.”