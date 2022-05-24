Royal Caribbean partners with Belfast City Airport

Royal Caribbean International has launched a British Airways charter for guests sailing on Wonder of the Seas this summer, in partnership with Belfast City Airport.

Those taking a holiday aboard the world’s largest ship will be offered direct flights from Belfast City to Barcelona from 3rd July until 18th September 2022, making their holiday smoother from the start.

Director of Corporate Services at George Best Belfast City Airport, Michelle Hatfield, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Royal Caribbean Cruises this summer to operate a weekly charter service direct to Barcelona.

“Located just five minutes from the centre of Belfast, and with an average security processing time of under six minutes, Belfast City Airport is the ideal choice for passengers looking for a swift, smooth, and hassle-free start to their cruise journey.”

Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland sales at Royal Caribbean International, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make the lives of our guests easier and that extends to the entire guest experience – not just the cruise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By partnering with George Best Belfast City Airport, we hope to take one thing off our guests’ minds this summer, so they can relax as they look forward to boarding Wonder of the Seas, the newest and most game-changing addition to our fleet.”