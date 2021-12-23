ABTA unveils refreshed Travel with Confidence campaign

The latest Travel with Confidence national advertising campaign from ABTA will launch with social media advertising on Boxing Day.

The work drives home the benefits of booking and travelling with an ABTA member.

Following the success of last year’s videos which reached more than ten million people, ABTA has once again produced a lead video for Facebook and a shorter version for Instagram which feature a range of members talking about the expertise, personal service and reassurance that comes from booking with member,

To continue to support consumer confidence in the coming weeks, ABTA will turn the testimonials from customers into a series of shorter videos that Members can share across their own social channels, as well as animated gifs which show the benefits of booking with an ABTA member.

Campaign materials will be added to the marketing toolkit from January and ABTA will be promoting all new social media assets on the ABTA member Facebook page.

Beyond social media, 30-second radio adverts on Heart Radio across the country from December 27th until mid-January will urge listeners to look for the ABTA logo when they book so they know they’ll get the information, help and advice they need to travel with confidence.

Graeme Buck, director of communications at ABTA, said: “After another difficult year, many people are desperate to get away on an overseas break and increasingly want the expertise and reassurance that comes from booking with a trusted travel professional.”

