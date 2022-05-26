ABTA highlights importance of talking to customers about health, safety and security

ABTA is encouraging Members to remind customers to take steps to keep themselves safe on holiday, by sharing its health, safety and security advice and resources with customers ahead of their trips abroad and while in destination.

The Association has a range of materials to help Members provide important health, safety and security information to customers. The materials include an updated leaflet which provides essential information and advice on steps people can take prior to travel and whilst away to stay safe. The leaflet can be embedded within emails, hosted on Members’ websites and in their customer apps, and is easy to read on any device including mobile phones or tablets.

Health and safety topics covered include swimming, balcony use, activities such as riding quad bikes and mopeds and advice for young holidaymakers.

ABTA’s work on health, safety and security is an important and highly valued service for Members. As well as providing information that Members can share with customers, ABTA also provides advice and expertise to Members, the wider industry and destinations, through working in partnership and publishing materials to support in this area, such as its Health and Safety technical guide which can be found at www.abta.com/member-zone/operational-support/health-safety.

ABTA has been liaising with destinations and Members regarding health, safety and security measures in the run up to travel reopening but says it is also important customers take steps to keep themselves safe when abroad.

Angela Hills, Head of Destinations at ABTA – The Travel Association said: “Holidays are a time for fun and relaxation, but customers also need to take care of themselves and look out for each other.

“For many people, this year will be the first time they have been abroad for almost three years – so we’re encouraging our Members to remind customers of the steps people can take to stay safe when travelling including around swimming, using balconies and booking excursions.

“Travel agents and tour operators are well placed to offer friendly reminders about what people can do to keep safe – whether that’s in pre-departure information or in hotels on arrival, there are lots of opportunities to get the message across and we have resources to help Members do that.”