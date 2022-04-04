ABTA confirms dates for 2022’s Travel Convention in Marrakech

ABTA has announced the return of its annual overseas Travel Convention, the UK travel industry’s flagship event.

Taking place in the imperial city of Marrakech from 10-12 October 2022, the three-day event will include two days of thought-provoking and high-level business sessions, as well as a wide range of supporting events that will provide valuable opportunities to network in both business and social settings.

The Convention will also provide the chance for ABTA Members, travel journalists and the wider industry to experience the latest tourism developments in the Red City first hand.

Registration will open on Tuesday 3 May.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive at ABTA – The Travel Association said:

“I’m very pleased that Marrakech will be hosting the 2022 Travel Convention this October and would like to thank the Moroccan National Tourism Office for making this possible. As ever, the event will provide a crucial opportunity for the industry to come together to discuss the future of travel and tourism and we’ll be releasing more details about the event content shortly.

“It will also be a fantastic opportunity to show travel professionals what this vibrant destination has to offer – from its rich cultural heritage, spectacular scenery, and ornate architecture, to warm hospitality and delicious cuisine. Over the last couple of years, a number of new attractions have launched, meaning delegates will get the chance to take a fresh look at this popular destination.

“I really encourage you to note the dates your diaries and look forward to welcoming you at what is sure to be a fantastic event.”

More information will be available at www.thetravelconvention.com.