Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-bookings are open!

Orient Express returns to the ITLM Cannes from December 5 to December 8, 2022. This international tourism and luxury travel fair will be an opportunity to announce the official opening of pre-bookings

To celebrate this news, “Orient Express La Dolce Vita aperitivos” will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Orient Express La Dolce Vita bar for ILTM participants.

Born from the luxury rail tourism project imagined by Arsenale SpA and Orient Express, of the Accor group, the Orient Express La Dolce Vitawill welcome its first passengers in 2024. They will cross Italy from North to South via six exclusive routes. These itineraries have been designed with the aim of creating exclusive travel experiences while unveiling the jewels of Italy, from the wonders of the Alps to the paradisiacal beaches of the South, from the beauty of Venice to Rome or Palermo… From 2024, the first Orient Express hotels – La Minerva in Rome, Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice – will welcome travelers on the Orient Express La Dolce Vita . New unique itineraries with international destinations will also be offered.

This train pays homage to the Dolce Vita, a fantastic period in history, to the artistic and cultural fervor of Italy in the 1960s. Designed by Dimorestudio, the architecture and design studio founded by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran in 2003, the Orient Express La Dolce Vita train combined the Italian art of living with the contemporary spirit of travel. The sumptuous sets of the train will adorn 12 Deluxe cabins, 18 suites, 1 ” La Dolce Vita ” suite and a restaurant, and will boldly celebrate the craftsmanship, design and creation of the 60s and 70s.

In collaboration with the best international chefs and sommeliers, travelers will enjoy 5-star service on board, discover the treasures and excellence of “Made in Italy”, savor its gastronomy and its greatest Italian wines. At Rome Ostiense station, the Orient Express Lounge will welcome travellers, offer them a selection of refreshments and provide advice and recommendations for an unforgettable journey.

With the support of Accor, official hotel partner of the project, and thanks to the partnership established with Trenitalia - Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato - and the Fondazione FS Italiane, the Orient Express La Dolce Vita will invite passengers to cover more than 16,000 km of lines railways - reminiscent of the country’s historical treasures.

Opening of pre-bookings from December 6 to travelers and travel agents.

To pre-book: contact the reservations office in your region, which will register and check in travelers and call them back as a priority before the opening of online sales. Contact information will be available at www.orient-express.com/la-dolce-vita from December 6th.