A summer of london art & culture at PocketSquare

PocketSquare – the east London rooftop bar with skyline terrace – is celebrating London’s art, design and music culture this summer; with a new cocktail list inspired by the city’s creativity and a summer terrace design collaboration from London design graduate Ellen Russell.

Art and the celebration of the bar’s connection to east London have been at the heart of PocketSquare since the bar launched in 2021. Now the team are taking it a step further. This summer guests at the ninth-floor destination bar can enjoy views of the London skyline from an artfully designed summer terrace while sipping on cocktails inspired by the city’s art, design and music.

The new menu from Bar Manager Kristian Smith and his expert team takes inspiration from a breadth of London artistic and creative cultural moments; from brutalist architecture to the Olympic Games and the grime music scene. Artwork inspired drinks include Chimera which is based on Alex Diaz’s famed Octophant street mural (which was located on nearby Hanbury Street) and evokes the spirit of the chimera artworks that the artist is known for; and Ambivalence which references Steve ‘ESPO’ Powers’s Let’s adore and endure each other on the corner of Great Eastern Street.

Each of The PocketSquare Collection’s eight signature cocktails has been paired with an accompanying dish. Some drinks and paired dishes include:

Meiso – inspired by the Kyoto Gardens in London which were a gift from Kyoto to London recognising a long-standing friendship. This stunning Roku Gin based drink features Mikan Essence, Peach & Aloe Vera Sake and Bamboo & Stevia syrup. The paired dish is a Seaweed prawn dumpling with yakiniku sauce and gold leaf

In2Art – a homage to local visual art and design charity Intoart, this drink features coconut oil washed Campari, Mama Juana, Tepache and Bergamont orange spray. Each drink will be served with a piece of rice paper showcasing new artwork from the charity’s artists and £1 from every sale will be donated to Intoart. The paired dish is Salmon mosaic, pineapple jam and coconut emulsion

Infinity – this cocktail celebrates two London milestones in 2022; the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 10 years of Olympic legacy in London. A mix of sustainably responsible and ingredients such as Sauvelle Vodka come together with ingredients that offer health benefits such as hibiscus, kumpquat and pomegranate molasses. The paired dish is a Scott’s quail eggs nest with French mustard mayo, sweet potato & leek.

The backdrop to the new menu will be PocketSquare’s new summer terrace with its unbeatable views across east London. This design collaboration with University of the Arts London textile design graduate Ellen Russell sees PocketSquare continuing its focus on supporting new artists. Ellen has transformed the PocketSquare terrace for summer with her signature bold patterns that make use of interesting textures and bright colours. Lilac, teal and bright pink designs adorn her trademark tufted cushions and vinyl window prints, while a bespoke wall hanging connects the bar interior with the outside terrace.

For Ellen working with PocketSquare was a fantastic opportunity to turn her design talents in a new direction and bring her work to the attention of more art and cocktail-loving Londoners.

The PocketSquare team are passionate about championing young and up-and-coming artists. For the launch of the bar in 2021 they worked with east London street artist Jay Kaes on specially commissioned pieces for the space. Earlier this year the bar also hosted Curated at Hyatt Place; a new Hyatt Place London City East initiative, that sees art from top artists exhibited for sale throughout the hotel with 25% from every sale going into a bursary to fund work from new London artists.

The summer terrace and new menu launch on Thursday 12th May.