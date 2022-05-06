Swoop expands service to Kelowna

Swoop, the low-cost Canadian airline, has launched its new daily, non-stop, flights between Kelowna and Edmonton.

Swoop, the low-cost Canadian airline, has launched its new daily, non-stop, flights between Kelowna and Edmonton with inaugural flight WO214 taking off from Edmonton International Airport at 8:35 a.m. MT and arriving at Kelowna International Airport at 10:45 a.m. local time.

“We’re pleased to be adding new flights between Edmonton and Kelowna, providing more ultra-low-cost connectivity for the Okanagan region,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. “With summer fast approaching, we’re seeing record demand for domestic travel, and we’re proud to meet that demand by introducing more convenient and affordable air travel options.”

Today’s inaugural flight marks nearly three years of Swoop bringing ultra-affordable air service to the region. Canada’s leading ULCC introduced service between Kelowna and Winnipeg in May 2019. The ULCC will restart service between these two markets tomorrow, May 6, with its inaugural flight WO502 from Kelowna to Winnipeg. In addition to connecting Kelowna with both Edmonton and Winnipeg, Swoop will also continue serving Toronto with four flights per week.

“We know how important affordable air travel is to the recovery of the tourism economy and are proud to mark this occasion,” continued van der Stege. “Swoop is thankful for the ongoing support the residents of Kelowna and the Okanagan region have demonstrated over the past three years.”

“YLW is excited to see this new route from Swoop providing daily service to/from Edmonton,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. “Swoop first came to YLW three years ago and we are happy to see them continue to expand their destinations, providing affordable options for Okanagan residents.”

