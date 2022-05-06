IMM returns to Singapore as travel recovery continues

International Media Marketplace (IMM) Asia will return to Singapore on 17-18 October 2022. The two-day event, including The TravMedia Summit, will be held at Swissôtel The Stamford Singapore immediately before ITB Asia, with Tourism Australia already securing the headline sponsorship.

Nick Wayland, CEO and Founder of TravMedia, celebrated the event’s return to Asia with a small group of longstanding IMM supporters at Raffles Hotel Singapore.

“We are thrilled to bring IMM Asia back to Singapore,” said Mr Wayland. “With Singapore’s borders now open, this is the perfect opportunity to bring together Asia’s best media to meet with global destinations and travel brands eager to capitalise on the region’s recovery. IMM is the largest networking event for travel media and brands and provides the perfect opportunity to reconnect in person after two years of border closures.”

Mavis Teo, Editor-at-large at Prestige Singapore and contributor to South China Morning Post, has attended IMM Asia for the last four years.

“IMM is the marketplace to connect and network with the movers and shakers of the travel industry,” said Ms Teo. “From every event, I take away invaluable insights on travel trends from veterans and updates on products and experiences in destinations and new hotel openings.”

Celebrating its tenth anniversary globally in 2022, IMM is unrivalled in Asia for media relationship-building and networking opportunities.

Travel and tourism brands will have the chance to meet, network, and pitch story ideas to Asia’s top-tier travel publications, editors, freelancers and influencers from Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, China, Australia and India.

The TravMedia Summit, held on the Monday of IMM, is the forum for the travel industry to connect and learn from the sector’s most influential leaders. The one-day conference brings together travel PR professionals, editors, writers and influencers to inspire ideas, share insights and discuss the trends, opportunities and challenges affecting the tourism industry.

Sponsored by Tourism Australia, this two-day networking event provides the opportunity for destinations, hotels and travel brands to reboot their travel bookings now that borders are opening. Brands will meet with media in 24 prescheduled one-on-one appointments to pitch a year’s worth of story ideas, features and famil trip opportunities.

IMM provides journalists with the opportunity to fill their notebooks with ideas, stories and renewed contacts as international travel returns to Asia. Media attendees will meet with some of the biggest brands in travel from hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and tourism boards to learn of their newest product offerings, safety policies and discuss campaigns for the year ahead.