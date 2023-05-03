A right royal bargain! Rooms from AED95 with Premier Inn’s flash sale

Premier Inn Middle East is offering rooms from just AED95 in a 30 per cent off flash sale this weekend in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

The offer – live from 12.01 am on Saturday, 6 May – applies at nearly all Premier Inn hotels in the region on reservations made on Saturday and Sunday for stays until September 2023. Book direct at the Premier Inn MENA website, on 600 500 503 or via online travel agencies.

Britain’s biggest hotel brand is also rolling out the purple carpet by screening the coronation live at its 11 hotels in the UAE and Qatar.

Plus, feast on a special coronation food and drinks deal – including British favourites, hops, grape and tea – while watching the event at Mr Toad’s outlets in Dubai. Tuck into a platter of grilled halloumi, fish and chips, sausages and mash, tea and scone with cream and jam, plus a glass of hops or grape for AED75 per person at Mr Toad’s at Premier Inn Barsha Heights, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Jadaff, Silicon Oasis and Dubai Investment Park. Book in advance at @mrtoadsme on Instagram, or walk in on the day.

For more information on the King’s coronation offers and more deals at Premier Inn hotels and restaurants, follow @premierinngulf and @mrtoadsme on social.