A New Look Revealed for St Lucia’s Favourite Boutique Hotel Cap Maison

Cap Maison Saint Lucia’s favourite boutique hotel has revealed its stunning new look strengthening its position as one of the island’s premier boutique resorts.

The re-design has been a collaboration with highly acclaimed, family-owned interior designers Studio IDC, who specialise in luxury hotels and residential homes in the Caribbean.

The interior design team at Studio IDC have reimagined all 50 rooms and suites at the hotel and spa, to transform it into one of the most stylish and sophisticated boutique resorts on the island.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the interior design, Stephanie Tyler, President, ASID, NC1DQ said: “Upon first stepping into the Cap Maison reception, guests are immediately allured by the grandeur of a Mexican-inspired hacienda and the intimate village-like arrangement of the property.

“As the interior design team for the original design and construction in 2008, we were delighted to have been invited to reimagine and modernise the public space and guest suite aesthetics by ushering in a lighter, softer, fresh air feel. By embracing the romantic essence of St. Lucia, this design introduces soft draperies, touches of jewel tones, elevated rattan furniture, pale pink venetian plaster and much more. The guests will find a refreshed and comfortable elegance in the pristine surroundings that is Cap Maison.”

Ross Stevenson, General Manager at Cap Maison commented: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Studio IDC once again on the hotel’s recent refurbishment. The brief was to create a feel of glamourous Caribbean hacienda with modern edges, and Studio IDC’s designs for this project have realised that brief perfectly and given the hotel a chic and contemporary new look, whilst at the same time maintaining Cap Maison’s elegant and sophisticated charm.

‘Cap Maison is already renowned for offering guests an exquisite stay. This latest investment, will ensure that our guests continue to experience the ultimate in luxury and relaxation at one of the finest resorts on the island, with all the luxuries and attention to detail that guests would expect from a 5-star hotel.”

In addition, the hotels technology has been upgraded to ensure every room provides a seamless, connected experience, with bedside charging pads and Nonius Chromecast systems to allow guests to stream their own programmes on the in-room TVs via their mobile phone. The hotel has also introduced its very own Cap Maison App which is available for guests to download via the App store for free at any time after reservation and includes everything from ordering room service, restaurant booking and spa & wellness programmes.

Other communal areas including Spa Maison, the Gym and Club Room have also been stylishly refurbished. The internationally renowned Cliff at Cap restaurant one of the most sought-after tables on the island, and the popular beach bar and grill The Naked Fisherman have also undergone an impressive transformation. To maximise the already incredible views, sunset drinks at the Cliff Bar have been taken to a whole new level of sophistication, in the form of expanding out and covering the cocktail deck, where guest can enjoy picturesque views of the island of Martinique across the sparkling Caribbean Sea.

Cap Maison enjoys a stunning cliff top location and boasts unobstructed views across Pigeon Island National Park Situated on the exclusive Cap Estate, the hotel is a firm favourite amongst celebrities and couples alike, looking for a luxurious and secluded holiday destination, where they can relax in serene surroundings, and yet are just minutes away from the lively Rodney Bay, with its abundance of restaurants & bars.

Rates from US$ 565 per room per night (based on 2 people sharing) in Garden View room on a Half Board basis (inclusive of 17% service charge and taxes)

For further details visit www.capmaison.com

The magical island of Saint Lucia will host the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 on 26 August 2023. The leading travel industry figureheads from across the region will attend the red-carpet reception at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “I am honoured to unveil Saint Lucia as the host of our Caribbean & Americas Gala Ceremony 2023, in this our landmark 30th anniversary. Saint Lucia is helping to spearhead the recovery of travel and tourism in the Caribbean, and I am delighted this captivating island will form a crucial part of our anniversary tour.”

He adds: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and The Americas for what promises to be a fabulous event, acknowledging those organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.”