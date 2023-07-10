Gambia Experience Adds Extra Oct Half Term and Xmas Flights

Additional October and December flights to The Gambia have been announced by UK specialist tour operator The Gambia Experience to meet high customer demand.

With holidays sold out for its Friday 20th October departure, The Gambia Experience has secured an extra Gatwick flight for seven night holidays during the popular half term period on Monday 23rd October.

The Gambia Experience has also increased capacity over Christmas and New Year, adding new Thursday December departures on December 21st for 14-night stays, and December 14th for 21-night holidays with a flight-only option also available.

Karen Durham, product manager for the company said:

“We’re delighted to have secured additional flights to avoid disappointment and provide our customers with the best holiday choice for the upcoming season. We have some great new beachfront hotel options, along with some incredible wildlife and cultural tours that are perfect for tailormade holidays. We’re also excited to offer a ‘Rivers of West Africa’ seven-night cruise aboard the Harmony G Mega yacht, plus new bird watching tours with Springwatch presenter and naturalist Megan McCubbin, in conjunction with our *award-winning guide Malick Suso. However, with holidays selling fast, we strongly advise customers book now for key dates, including May half term next year.”

Convenient daytime departure slots are offered on all flights. Lounge access at Gatwick and Banjul, along with Star Class upgrades on board its flights with Titan Airways are also available.

The Gambia is on the same time zone, and with temperatures averaging 32 degrees, has long been an appealing holiday choice for winter sun lovers. Offering tropical sunshine within six hours of flying time from the UK, its unspoilt golden sand beaches, abundant birds and wildlife and vibrant African culture give visitors a true taste of Africa without the jet lag.

Holidays are fully ATOL protected and packages include luggage allowance, and transfers, along with festive gala dinners for Christmas and New Year bookings.

Call 01489 866 939 or visit www.gambia.co.uk