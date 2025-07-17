Bhutanese Royals Mark Gelephu Airport Groundbreaking

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen, graced last week’s official commencement of construction of the Gelephu International Airport (GIA), a landmark component of Bhutan’s visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative.

In a moving expression of national unity and tradition, their Majesties were joined by over a thousand Desuup and Gyalsup volunteers to offer zhabtog – a revered Bhutanese practice of voluntary service that has shaped the country’s development for centuries. The event was attended by the Prime Minister, senior government officials, representatives of the Zhung Dratshang, Lams and Trulkus, and members of the Gelephu community. The Dorji Lopen led a sacred prayer ceremony at daybreak to bless the start of construction, with simultaneous prayers held at all lhakhangs across the Dzongkhag.

Located across four square kilometres on the banks of the Paitha River in Sarpang Dzongkhag, the Gelephu International Airport is set to become Bhutan’s southern gateway and a critical anchor for GMC. The airport will initially feature a 3,000-meter CAT I Code 4E runway capable of accommodating aircraft such as the Airbus A321 and Boeing 737, with provisions for future expansion to widebody operations.

Designed to handle 1.3 million passengers annually in its initial phase, capacity will scale up to 5.5 million and beyond as needed. The airport’s architectural design draws inspiration from Bhutan’s four forests ecosystems, evergreen oak, cool broadleaf, warm broadleaf, and subtropical, embodying a deep connection to the natural environment.

With a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship, the project integrates key green features. A box culvert system will preserve the natural flow of the Paitha River beneath the runway, while the airport’s energy systems will prioritise renewable sources and passive ventilation technologies, reinforcing Bhutan’s commitment to mindful development.

The construction and operation of Gelephu International Airport is poised to drive regional development, offering significant employment opportunities and professional training programs for Bhutanese workers. In addition to enhancing passenger travel, the airport will bolster Bhutan’s export capabilities through expanded cargo operations.

The terminal will celebrate Bhutanese identity through the integration of traditional craftsmanship and landscape zones featuring indigenous flora. As part of the broader GMC vision, the airport will encourage connectivity with future urban and cultural developments, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation.

Liew Mun Leong, Chief Executive Officer, Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority, said: “The groundbreaking today for the Gelephu International Airport marks the commencement of construction of the airport, which signifies the beginning of the realisation of His Majesty’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The airport itself is one of the key components of GMC. It will bring the world to Bhutan and Bhutan to the world. It will be transformative to Bhutan economically and socially. Having worked on the building of Changi Airport and having served as Chairman of Changi Airport, I can testify to the phenomenal impact that an airport can make to a country and its people. The Gelephu International Airport symbolises Bhutan’s readiness to thoughtfully open itself to the world, setting a new standard of meaningful and mindful development.”

Earthworks commenced in July 2025, with main construction scheduled to begin in June 2026. The airport’s aerodrome certification will also begin by July 2028, followed by the completion of the passenger terminal in March 2029. Operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) will begin in July 2029, with the official inauguration set for December 17, 2029.

For more information about Bhutan, visit bhutan.travel or follow on Instagram // Facebook