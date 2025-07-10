Bhutan Welcomes Binance CEO as Country Celebrates Crypto-enabled Travel with 1,000 Vendors Onboarded

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, arrived in Bhutan last week to officially launch the Kingdom’s partnership with Binance Pay. Visitors to the Kingdom can now use cryptocurrency for nearly every aspect of their trip. The milestone marks a bold step forward in Bhutan’s journey to become one of the most crypto-accessible destinations in the world.

Joining Teng was a group of prominent international influencers from key global markets, invited to experience firsthand how Binance Pay is transforming the way travellers explore Bhutan. Throughout their journey, the group relied entirely on their Binance Pay wallets, embarking on curated itineraries that showcased the best of the Kingdom - from luxury lodges and family-run homestays to spiritual landmarks, bustling craft markets, cosy cafes, and off-the-beaten-path adventures.

Since the partnership’s announcement in May 2025, Bhutan has seen a tenfold increase in crypto-enabled merchants nationwide with over 1,000 retailers participating today.

Richard Teng reflects on this incredible transition, “This remarkable progress in such a short time reflects Bhutan’s openness to innovation and its people’s readiness to embrace new possibilities. This is not just about numbers; it’s about building an ecosystem where technology empowers people, connects communities, and enhances everyday experiences. Bhutan is showing the world how digital finance can enrich travel, simplify transactions, and build stronger connections.”

The partnership further enforces Bhutan’s bold approach to digitalisation in tourism, blending technology with cultural authenticity to create seamless, future-ready travel experiences.

The initiative supports Bhutan’s broader goals of financial inclusion, rural upliftment, and tourism diversification, with the new Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region playing a key role in enabling digital technologies that will support these goals



For more information about Bhutan, please visit bhutan.travel