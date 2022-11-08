Turkey targets 3m UK tourists in 2022

Turkey is set to welcome a record three million visitors from the UK this year. A total of 2.8 million British arrivals in the first nine months of the year surpassed the 2.56 million UK travellers in pre-pandemic 2019.

Analysis from the country’s culture and tourism ministry shows that worldwide visitor numbers will finish this year on par or slightly above 2019 levels. Turkey is revising its target for 2022 from 47 million to 50 million visitors as a result. As informed by a news report in Travel Weekly.

Culture and tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said: “Going into 2022, we already had great confidence in the UK market. “These numbers not only exemplify the importance of the UK to Turkey but highlight our country’s appeal as a year-round destination for British visitors.”

Attending World Travel Market to update key UK travel partners on the nation’s tourism strategy for 2023, Ersoy added: “2023 is an important year for Turkey as the first stage of our world-leading national programme with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council comes into effect.

“This is one of many exciting developments and follows the recent launch of the Michelin Guide Istanbul in which over 50 leading restaurants were featured.”

Source : Travel Daily Media

