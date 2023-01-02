1,000 Reasons to Discover a New Hilton Brand

Hilton Honors members can now earn 2X Points on every stay plus 1,000 Points every time they try a new Hilton brand with new Double Up & Explore global promotion

Hilton Honors members: we see you. Not only are you members of Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program, but sometimes, you may have a favorite brand. From booking the same property for annual vacations and celebrations to loving everything about a particular brand so much, you’d be hard-pressed to try another hotel. It matters where you stay, and it’s nice to know your favorite hotels will consistently provide a great experience, from comfortable accommodations to elevated dining to reliable and friendly service.

At Hilton, we pride ourselves in spreading the light and the warmth of hospitality across a portfolio of 18 distinct and market-leading brands. To make it easier for you to explore each and every one of them, Hilton Honors is offering members a new way to earn Points. From Jan. 1 to April 30, 2023, Hilton Honors’ Double Up & Explore global promotion is making member stays twice as nice, providing 2X Points on every stay. In addition, members who stay at one of Hilton’s 18 brands that they haven’t stayed in previously will receive an additional 1,000 Points for each new brand—with the chance to earn up to 18,000 Points

Register here https://www.hiltonhonors.com/en_US/2023-hh1-double-up-and-explore/landing/