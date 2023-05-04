Toronto Making a Strong Case as a Rival to New York City

Toronto is one of Canada’s most iconic cities and, sitting on Lake Ontario, it can be spotted from the US side of the water. A sprawling metropolis, as the urban area grows, becomes more populated, and diversifies, it’s tough not to draw comparisons between Toronto and other tourist hotspots of the continent. Importantly, Ontario is investing heavily in bolstering the city as a grand destination.

The province owes nearly $40 billion of is GDP to tourism, and in March of this year, it was announced that FedDev Ontario would be pumping out some $120 million to businesses in the southern areas. Along with this, more airway deals are being made to make Toronto even more accessible. Etihad Airways is among the latest to expand air services to the city, following an agreement between Canada and the UAE.

Of course, New York City has been made world-famous by the reach of American entertainment, gaining a hefty reputation through decades of effort. Still, cities rise rapidly these days, and The Big Apple is already arguably rivalled by several cities in Asia. Now, Toronto looks to be squaring up as a North American rival.

Streetcars and subways

In Toronto, the overground streetcar system has rapidly become a popular way of getting around. Last year, over 60 million people used the streetcars, with one of their big selling points being the scenic routes. There are 11 different routes through the city, taking you to the most popular streets and hotspots in the sprawling city. Toronto also has a subway system, not to the scale of New York, but it is often cited as an example to follow.

The latest way in which people have called for New York to imitate the Canadian city is through the adoption of open gangway train cars. Crowding is a huge problem on the New York underground, regardless of the number of routes and trains that run. The larger subway trains without doors were Toronto’s way of grappling a growing population, according to The New York Times, with some seeing the bouncing connector as a fun section to ride.

Entertainment on the house

Boasting the New York Rangers and the new availability of online entertainment, fans alike can easily find some fun with an internet connection. However, in Toronto, the experience goes a little bit further, and some platforms offer free ways to enjoy the action. The most well-known is on the CBC Sports app, which offers free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games each week. It’s a real treat for NHL fans on the go.

While New York has its online sports betting, it doesn’t have online casino gaming. Ontario certainly does, though. The process of finding worthy iGaming platforms in Toronto is made easier by sites like CasinoReviews.com that compile reviews all in one place, making their platform a great source of information for bettors. You can also get matched deposits on any of the highly-rated sites, ranging from 100 per cent matches to free spins and even the coveted no-deposit bonuses that are completely free.

Taste the world in one city

Some say that Toronto is the world’s most diverse city, and while there can be many disputes and arguments for and against this claim, it’s impossible to deny the tremendous range of international cuisines that have arisen in the city as a result of its multiculturalism. Superb Indian, Georgian, and Israeli restaurants can all be found down Queen Street East. Of course, New York is also famed for its absurd range of cuisines from around the world.

Much like The Big Apple, Toronto is also becoming known for its more novel, city-style takes on popular dishes. New York may have the cream cheese bagel, cheesecake, Cronut, and pork buns, but the massive Canadian city offers the peameal bacon sandwich, sushi pizza, Nanaimo bars, poutine, and just about every kind of smoked meat under the sun in a sandwich. Sure, some of those dishes are drawn in from the far reaches of Canada, but in Toronto, you can get a taste from each province in the country.

Toronto isn’t quite on the same level as New York City just yet. However, it can certainly be called “The New York of Canada” already, and there’s enough funding going in to help it continue to catch up to its American counterpart. Either way, there’s more than enough for many people to opt for a trip to Toronto, even if New York is on the table.