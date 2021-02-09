Top 5 things to do in Denver, Colorado

Whether you’re in search of some outdoor adventure, striking natural scenery, or a vibrant cultural scene, Denver has something to offer you. Nestled on the eastern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is the capital and the most populous city of Colorado. With its world-class ski resorts including Aspen, Vail and Breckenridge, the winter months bring plenty of opportunities for skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports.

In this article we'll explore some of the highlights of the Mile High City.

Denver Art Museum

One of the largest museums situated between the West Coast and Chicago, the Denver Art Museum (DAM) is best known for its collection of Western American and Native American art.

With over 70,000 pieces of art spanning across 10 permanent collections the DAM also contains art from many different cultures from around the world including Asian, African, Spanish Colonial and European masters.

The building itself is an architectural feature covered in 9,000 titanium panels assembled in geometric planes paying homage to the peaks of the nearby Rocky Mountains.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

This rugged Aztec sandstone stadium forged by nature itself is one of the world’s most renowned music venues playing host to artists such as Bruce Springsteen and the Beatles, since its opening in 1941.

With its natural acoustics, Red Rocks can hold over 95,000 music lovers who get to enjoy their favorite artists within the magnificent settings of the Colorado landscape.

Even without a concert playing, you can still visit the free museum and Colorado Music Hall of Fame. The park is also great for hiking trips with its weaving trails allowing you to wander through the monolithic sandstone structures.

Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave

Pony Express Rider, buffalo hunter, army scout, and showman, William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s extraordinary story is brought to life here. Perched up high on Lookout Mountain, you can take in the stunning views of the snow capped Rocky Mountains as well as the Great Plains.

Denver Union Station

Situated in Denver’s trendy downtown neighborhood, LoDo, this turn-of-the-century train station with its Beaux Arts feel draws to it foodies, architecture enthusiasts, and rail passengers alike.

Sip on some local craft beer or enjoy a cocktail within one of the many bars of the majestic Great Hall. With a selection of restaurants this terminal makes for a great place to eat and in the summer often plays host to concerts as well as a weekly farmers’ market.

Molly Brown House Museum

Titanic survivor Margaret “Molly” Brown is not just known for spending time on that ill-fated voyage. Pay a visit to her restored Victorian manor house to discover stories about her life as a civil rights activist, actress, philanthropist, and suffragist.

Soak in the opulent décor of the period through a self-guided tour and take advantage of some of the special events hosted here throughout the year such as garden parties, Gothic-horror stories, and garden parties.

With these five attractions, you can start planning your trip knowing you’ll have no shortage of things to do during your time in Denver.