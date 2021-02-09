Technology continues to change the way we travel

Technology-based innovation has impacted a variety of sectors for the better, but perhaps none more so than the travel industry. It has made life easier and more convenient for customers, airlines, employees, and everyone else in-between. In the past, certain tasks used to take days to be finalised, but now they can be completed within minutes.

There is no doubting that the travel industry has witnessed somewhat of an evolution since the introduction of more sophisticated technology and the features a variety of services now provide. As consumers, the public is well versed in using such services too. People are using apps and a variety of smartphone functionalities on a daily basis. Before going to Italy for a break away, people are using Uber Eats to order in Italian food. Likewise, travellers to Egypt are able to tuck into a variety of Egyptian themed slots at casino.com or access the YouTube app for inspiration from their favourite travel vlogger. As a result, getting organised with a few touches on a smartphone device ahead of a trip away isn’t a daunting prospect for the majority. Essentially, as a population, we have become more tech-savvy. We have simply had to.

In times gone by, planning a vacation was a time-consuming process and certainly required more patience than it does in the modern day. Technology has cut the time down drastically, enabled people to have a clearer understanding of the service, and feed an all-around more efficient planning process for both the customer and the airline. Below is a look at some of the key advancements which have resulted in the evolution of the travel industry.

Planning made easier

As mentioned above, planning a holiday away has been made a great deal easier thanks to the option of booking a trip online. Essentially, all we need to plan a holiday in 2021 is a computer and an internet connection. Travel agents will always be a preferred option for some, though, while the rest of the population book a dream holiday with a few clicks online. From flights to accommodation to activities, everything can be arranged online at the touch of a few buttons. Innovation has also enabled people to be able to find the best holidays given their specific requirements, factoring in things such as budget. From there, you don’t have to print tickets or pieces of paper with proof of your hotel reservation, instead simply showing an e-ticket or using a hotel’s mobile check-in service.

A more efficient packing routine

Packing has never been enjoyable. And it probably never will be. It has been made easier thanks to a variety of advancements, though. For example, instead of packing books and a range of different devices, we’re able to house reading material on a singular device like a mobile phone, tablet or a popular reading tool like a Kindle. Likewise, we don’t need to take music listening devices with us as they too can be enjoyed on a smartphone device. As a result, people are able to have more room for clothes and therefore make packing a more efficient process. On top of this, there is a range of apps people can download. Some provide checklists you can tick off as you pack, while others help you establish what you require for a specific destination.

An improved travelling experience

Technology has made travelling more efficiently become a reality. As such, holidaymakers don’t have to worry about getting lost or failing to speak languages, instead opting for services like Google Maps, Duolingo, Google Translate and a range of other options which help break down any barriers.