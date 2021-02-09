BTN interview: Will Yell, vice president, luxury and upscale conversion and affiliate brands, voco

As voco™ Hotels is honoured by voters at the World Travel Awards, Will Yell, vice president, luxury and upscale conversion and affiliate brands, voco, Europe, tells Breaking Travel News how it feels to have won

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition at the World Travel Awards, with voco™ Hotels having taken the title of Europe’s Leading Premium Hotel Brand and Middle East’s Leading Premium Hotel Brand. How does it feel to have won?

Will Yell: It is an honour to be recognised at the World Travel Awards – we are incredibly proud of our brand!

For voco™, winning this award represents the opportunity to introduce this brand to a even wider audience.

We have already been making waves with our 64 hotels across the globe, with our signature bespoke hospitality and exceptional comfort.

These awards won strengthen our commitment to creating unique stays for our guests across all voco™ hotels.

BTN: voco™ St. David’s Cardiff was also honoured with the trophy for Wales’ Leading Business Hotel - what about that property do you think caught the eye of voters?

WY: There’s plenty about voco™ St. David’s Cardiff that catches the eye.

Situated on the waterfront of Cardiff Bay, voco™ St. David’s is a luxury hotel that seamlessly blends the city and Welsh countryside.

An impressive floor-to-ceiling, glass-backed atrium provides space and natural light to our guests, who can also enjoy the hotel’s iconic architecture, award winning Marine Spa and destination dining.

Like all voco™ hotels, voco™ St. David’s Cardiff offers energising, spirited spaces where guests can work and play.

BTN: For readers who might be unfamiliar with voco™ Hotels, can you tell us a little about the brand what it offers to the global hospitality market?

WY: In Latin, voco™ means ‘to invite’ and ‘call together’, which truly captures the brand’s thoughtful and playful nature, and ability to offer meaningful connection.

In essence, voco™ Hotels is designed to stand out from the crowd.

As one of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ newest hotel brands, voco™ Hotels gives people a different choice: hotels to count on, but different enough to be fun.

Each voco™ Hotels property has its own sense of style and individual character, combining the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of a boutique hotel.

Along with bespoke hospitality, guests can expect a socially vibrant stay that’s great for them and the planet.

BTN: What can we expect from the brand as we head into 2022?

WY: voco™ Hotels brand has reached 64 signed and open hotels in more than 25 countries across the globe, marking IHG’s fastest ever global expansion.

We want to keep this momentum going, with the ambition to deliver over 200 hotels in the next ten years.

Despite the pandemic, voco™ continued to grow at pace in 2020, launching hotels in Europe, China, the Middle East and the USA.

With this resilience as a global hotel brand, we are proud to offer 17,000 rooms across the world and are excited to keep growing.

