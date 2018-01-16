These are the safest and most dangerous countries to visit in 2022

If you love traveling the world, there are endless potential destinations. Unless you travel throughout the year, you’re not going to run out of places. This may be important for people who are particularly worried about crime. Crime rates differ throughout the world, and as a tourist you are particularly vulnerable.

Even in the countries with the highest crime rates, there are ways to protect your stuff abroad, with travelers renters insurance crucial. That does not mean you want to risk it. Some people are willing to take different kinds of risks than others, but one approach is not superior to the other.

To help you decide on where to go, we’ve compiled some of the safest and most dangerous countries to visit. While there is a growing trend of conflict tourism and dark tourism, you probably don’t need to be told that visiting Ukraine or North Korea is dangerous. Therefore, we’re going to leave out some of the most dangerous countries which do not attract tourists in the first place.

We’re also going to choose the most enticing places from the list of the safest countries to visit.

The Safest Countries to Visit in 2022

Iceland

A couple of decades ago, few people thought of traveling to Iceland for a vacation. However, with the help of the internet, the incredible beauty of Iceland became common knowledge, and tourists started flocking there. Nowadays, tourists are returning to Iceland with pandemic travel restrictions having been lifted. Not only does it have some of the most amazing sites in the world, it is also the safest country in the world for tourists.

New Zealand

New Zealand comes next, and is seriously worth considering for your next trip. We know how beautiful New Zealand is, considering Lord of The Rings was shot there. We know that the people are great and that you’ll get to relax with peace of mind. The main reason people choose not to go to New Zealand is because of its distance from just about anywhere else. If you’ve got the patience for long flights, it should certainly be on your list.

Japan

Some people prefer to travel to countries that are familiar to them. But if you like an adventure into a very different culture, Japan is the ideal destination. It is one of the safest countries in the world to visit, and as such you can let yourself get lost in the streets of iconic cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. Even in the most boring parts of the country, clubs and restaurants and other outlets will scratch your adventurous itch.

The Most Dangerous Countries to Visit in 2022

Turkey

If you want a taste of the Middle East and Europe, Turkey brings a bit of both. Stunning cities like Istanbul are a traveler’s dream. At least, that’s how it’s been in the past. Unfortunately, Turkey has become an increasingly dangerous place to visit. Political tensions and conflicts have led to instability that may make it tough to tour without compunction.

India

India is a destination that splits opinions when it comes to tourism. Some people visit and cannot take the poverty evident all over the big cities. Others love to interact with the various cultures and get to see some gorgeous cities and sites. However, India can be a dangerous destination regardless of your approach. The fact is that poverty leads to crime, and India has a lot of both. Of course, it is a huge country, and there are certain destinations that are safer for traveling.

South Africa

South Africa is a country that unfortunately makes these lists fairly consistently. In a similar vein to India, poverty and inequality lead to extremely high crime rates. While Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, you do have to take on the risk of crime in order to experience it.

That being said, it is important to take statistics in their context. A city like Cape Town has high crime rates, but the high crime in poor parts of the city tip the scale. When you are in the wealthier, more tourist-friendly areas, the likelihood of crime is much lower. For this reason, take these lists with a pinch of salt. Do your due diligence and be sure to take steps to protect yourself from crime no matter where you visit.