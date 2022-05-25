Global wellness day at the spa at Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Four Seasons Hotel Doha will celebrate Global Wellness Day, a day dedicated to living well and forging meaningful connections with one’s self.

“Prioritizing self-care and wellness can be quite challenging during these difficult times,” says Senior Director of Spa & Wellness Center Ori Evapudan. “Global Wellness Day provides a great reminder to choose joy with this year’s theme #ThinkMagenta, add colour to our thoughts and take the necessary steps to living well.”

Hotel guests and local residents are invited to take part in the Global Wellness Day activities, including:

9:00 am Hatha Yoga

Participants will enjoy a 45-minute yoga session that will help them slow down, clear their thoughts and refocus both the mind and the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

11:00 am Aqua Spinning

Combining water sports, movement and breath-work, this class, in collaboration with Cyqlone, is designed to increase heart strength and leg flexibility of its participants to keep them energized and prepared for the day ahead.

12:15 pm Pilates

For those wanting to take the weight off their feet, this class is designed to build the physical and mental strength. Through this session, participants will strengthen their backs, activate their core and engage the legs to develop lower body strength which will help find balance and flexibility.

Wellness Menu with FOLIA, at Après Spa Café

Celebrate Global Wellness Day with a range of plant-based menu at Après Spa Café. With FOLIA’s health-conscious food items, guests can savour the menu’s freshest mixes of healthy ingredients created by Celebrated Chef Matthew Kenny in collaboration with globally-recognized investor and healthy living advocate Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed and his company KBW Ventures. Items highlighted are the enticing green papaya salad, assorted with basil, cilantro and spinach leaves, and the fresh avocado toast with kumquat, radish and mixed herbs.

For more information about Global Wellness Day activities or to reserve a spot, contact The Spa & Wellness Center at Four Seasons Hotel Doha at +974 4494 8802.

About Global Wellness Day

First celebrated in 2012, Global Wellness Day is dedicated to the promotion of living well both physically and spiritually. The purpose of Global Wellness Day is to ask the question, even if for just one day, “How can I live a healthier and better life?” The main aims of the day are:

- To recognize the value of our lives

- To pause and think, even if for just one day of the year

- To be free from the stress of everyday city life and bad habits

- To make peace with ourselves

- To raise awareness about living well and increase motivation, not just for today, but for the remaining 364 days of the year.