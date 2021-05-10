The world’s 3 most glamorous casinos

Have you ever wondered how the rich and famous feel when they visit the casino? What sort of casino would they pick? Just how luxurious would the experience be? And of course, how can you enjoy a slice of that yourself? Casinos are something you can find all over the world but that doesn’t mean they are equal. Some stand out for pushing the limits and making people redefine what they consider glamorous and luxurious. Here’s a look at the world’s three most glamorous casinos, all of which you may want to put on your bucket list.

The Bellagio, Las Vegas

For those who like to mix a luxury casino visit with the potential of running into a big name American sports star, you’re going to need to head to Las Vegas, Nevada which is known for attracting all kinds of celebrities. Las Vegas is the gambling capital of the United States and, while it offers visitors a massive selection of casinos, it’s The Bellagio that truly stands glamorous.

The Bellagio has recently undergone room renovations to ensure that guests continue to get the luxury experience they are after. On-site amenities include some of the most striking courtyards, cabanas and pools on the entire Las Vegas strip, spectacular high-end shopping, a spa and salon, several restaurants, a fine art gallery, the one-of-a-kind Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, the world-famous fountains that line the entire exterior expanse of the hotel, and plenty of nightlife. If you want to push the envelope, you can look into the luxury air and hotel packages.

The Venetian Macao

If you’re a fan of The Venetian in Las Vegas, why not take things to the next level and visit The Venetian Macao? This property is owned by the very same company that owns the Las Vegas version - Las Vegas Sands Company - and it’s clear no expenses were spared when constructed this property. What makes this one so special is that it manages to also appeal to families, which isn’t always the case with casino resorts.

The rooms are nothing short of spectacular as each room is a suite. Standout amenities include gondola rides which leave you feeling like you’re actually in Venice, a massive beautiful pool, mini-golf, kids’ activities, entertainment, shopping and plenty of dining options.

Crown Casino and Entertainment Complex, Melbourne

Melbourne is home to a very famous and luxurious casino, which means you won’t even have to travel to another country to pamper yourself. The Crown Casino and Entertainment Complex has made quite the reputation for itself. While not as massive and sprawling as the other casinos on the list, this one has a more sophisticated feel to it. The hotel and spa will leave you feeling pampered and relaxed, the on-site restaurants are sure to have your mouth-watering, and the casino action is non-stop.

This is just a very quick look at some of the most glamorous casinos in the world, and it can be the perfect must-visit list for you.